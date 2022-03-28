(ISC)² announces agenda and details for its SECURE London event

(ISC)² published the agenda for its SECURE London event taking place on April 7, 2022 at BMA House.

With a focus on the most topical issues impacting organisations of all sizes, this one-day event will bring together information security professionals from across the UK and further afield to network with peers and explore the issues impacting cybersecurity today. Attendees can expect interactive breakout sessions focused on important topics such as:

Ransomware incidents: How to prepare, how to respond featuring real-world examples

Never trust, always verify: The Benefits and challenges of zero trust migrations

Which leading cloud provider has the most effective security features – AWS, Azure or Google Cloud (GCP)?

How should we deal with users causing cyber breaches?

Cyber resiliency and the power of a diverse ecosystem

“While many cybersecurity challenges transcend geographical borders, there are issues specific to each region,” said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)². “In the UK, cybersecurity professionals juggle evolving data privacy and cybersecurity regulations on top of dealing with a cybersecurity workforce gap of 33,000 professionals. With SECURE London—and all SECURE events—we’ll bring together industry professionals to learn new approaches and share real-world insights that address the complex cybersecurity challenges across organisations.”

The event also includes expert presentations from:

Laurie-Anne Bourdain, Data Protection Officer, Isabel Group

Joseph Carson, Chief Security Scientist and Advisory CISO, Thycotic

Dave Cartwright, Head of IT Risk and Security, Standard Bank

Alex Haynes, CISO, CDL

Heather Lowrie, Head of Security, Risk, and Resilience (Interim), National Records of Scotland

Paul Schwarzenberger, MSc, CISSP, CCSP, Cloud Security Specialist, Celidor

Jon France, CISO of (ISC)²

SECURE London is open to both (ISC)² members and non-members. Members can earn Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for their attendance. Cybersecurity professionals in every stage of their career are encouraged to participate, from those new to the field, to established experts and seasoned practitioners.