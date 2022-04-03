Aparavi partners with Wasabi to improve data storage and management strategies for organizations



Aparavi and Wasabi Technologies announced a partnership agreement and validated interoperability of the Aparavi Platform with Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage to deliver improved storage consolidation and management.

Users will benefit from reduced risks and costs by giving them the ability to move large datasets rapidly in and out of the cloud, with the luxury of a single platform for data discovery, indexing, classification, search and lifecycle management.

Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage is the industry’s most affordable and highest-performing cloud storage service, making it an ideal storage repository. It’s faster than alternative cloud storage services like Amazon S3, keeping data ‘hot’ so that it is accessible in milliseconds, and one-fifth of the price with no fees for egress or API requests. Engineered for extreme data integrity, Wasabi provides eleven nines (99.999999999%) durability of objects over a given year.

The Aparavi Platform can improve storage consolidation and management on Wasabi by revealing hidden data, valuable data assets, and redundant, outdated and trivial (ROT) data. The platform reveals companies’ unstructured data footprint so they can identify, classify and optimize, and move it to fully take advantage of its potential value.

Once organizations unlock and fully understand the value of their data sets, the Aparavi Platform can give end-users the ability to manage that data’s lifecycle. For example, the Platform’s data actions feature enables the end-user or service provider to migrate data to compatible cloud storage repositories like Wasabi’s Hot Cloud Storage and reap significant cost and performance benefits. The end result is reduced risks and costs and the ability to leverage data for business insights and new revenue streams.

While unstructured data has the potential to provide critical insights and information, it also may be ROT, or contain errors. Despite these pitfalls, organizations continue to collect it, store it and create multiple backups of it, and after many life cycles of backups and migration journeys, they’re often left with massive data swamps.

Organizations in this situation typically can’t protect their unstructured data or leverage its value because they don’t know what they have, how to access or how to cost-effectively manage it – including storing it. By announcing a partnership agreement, the Aparavi Data Intelligence and Automation Platform and Wasabi Hot Cloud Storage will enable users to significantly improve the effectiveness of their data storage and management strategies.

“This partnership represents an important milestone for Aparavi, as it will empower more organizations to take control of their unstructured data assets,” commented Peter Worsnop, Vice President of Sales. “Working with Wasabi is a great opportunity for our business, as we look forward to helping customers to maximize the hidden potential that resides within these growing digital assets.”

“Data is the lifeblood of every business, and Wasabi is proving that it’s possible to store it in a cost-effective and reliable way,” said David Boland, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Wasabi Technologies. “Alongside Aparavi, we are empowering organizations to derive true value from their massive amounts of data without being derailed by overly complex pricing or unreliable service. Gone are the days where enterprises will have to make difficult decisions about whether or not to keep their data.”