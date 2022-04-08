New infosec products of the week: April 8, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from ColorTokens, Forescout, Fortinet, IBM, Imperva, Keysight Technologies, and Orca Security.

IBM z16 protects data and systems against current and future threats

IBM unveiled IBM z16, IBM’s next-generation system with an integrated on-chip AI accelerator—delivering latency-optimized inferencing. This innovation is designed to enable clients to analyze real-time transactions, at scale — for mission-critical workloads such as credit card, healthcare and financial transactions.

ColorTokens Xcloud allows enterprises to address cloud security challenges

Xcloud combines multiple security tools into a single comprehensive platform to bring risk visibility and essential insights into the risks that threaten cloud and container environments. Xcloud automatically tracks the latest vulnerabilities and malware from multiple threat intelligence and vulnerability sources.

Imperva Data Security Fabric enables organizations to safeguard their sensitive data

Imperva DSF standardizes data security controls across enterprise environments to provide full visibility of what is happening across all file stores and assets, on-premises, and across clouds. Its architecture supports a wide range of data repositories, ensuring security policies are applied consistently everywhere.

Orca Security adds attack path analysis capability to improve the effectiveness of security teams

Orca Security announced Attack Path Analysis and Business Impact Score for cloud-native applications. Security teams can now visualize organizational risk through an interactive dashboard rather than chasing siloed alerts. This approach eliminates alert fatigue, reduces time-to-remediation, and helps avoid damaging data breaches.

Keysight CyPerf 2.0 enables NEMs to validate devices in distributed cloud networks

Keysight Technologies released CyPerf 2.0, a new subscription-based software solution that enables network equipment manufacturers (NEMs) to validate the performance and security of their offerings when deployed in complex distributed cloud environments utilizing zero trust security policies.

Forescout Continuum Platform manages the risk posture of all network-connected assets

Continuum Platform maintains an organization’s security framework by automating the continuous discovery, assessment and governance for complete coverage of cyber assets to mitigate risk and drive business automation and efficiency.

FortiOS 7.2 enables organizations to protect their hybrid networks

FortiOS 7.2 delivers new AI-powered FortiGuard security services and further consolidation of security point products across networks, endpoints, and clouds. These enhancements enable FortiOS to further protect today’s hybrid networks in the face of an escalating threat landscape while also helping organizations achieve digital acceleration.