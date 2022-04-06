Imperva Data Security Fabric enables organizations to safeguard their sensitive data

Imperva introduces the Imperva Data Security Fabric (DSF) to modernize and simplify data governance, security, and workflow management for all data across multicloud and hybrid environments.

Imperva DSF standardizes data security controls across enterprise environments to provide full visibility of what is happening across all file stores and assets, on-premises, and across clouds. Its flexible architecture supports a wide range of data repositories, ensuring security policies are applied consistently everywhere.

Imperva DSF integrates Imperva Sonar and a deep portfolio of mission critical Imperva Data Security products and technologies. Customers are already using Imperva DSF capabilities to secure data in hundreds of data stores across leading cloud providers. These capabilities provide access to thousands of automation and response integrations to streamline visibility, create specific rules for managing data risk, and leverage a mix of security tools supporting those platforms.

Imperva DSF makes it easier for customers to understand and mitigate data risk at every step of their security journey across structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data. According to Gartner, “by 2024, larger enterprises will triple the unstructured data stored as file or object storage on-premises, at the edge or in the public cloud, compared with 2020. This massive growth in unstructured data demands better protection against threats such as ransomware.”

Imperva DSF can discover and classify more than 350 unique file formats, including the most widely used formats by Adobe, Google, Microsoft, and many others. Imperva DSF protects a customer’s multicloud and hybrid environments and provides visibility through a single service that can run anywhere within that environment. Imperva DSF provides a holistic view that makes it easier for customers to quickly identify and secure sensitive information across their entire protected environment.

Across a broad range of areas including policy compliance, compromised credentials, unintentional misuse, and malicious threats to sensitive data, organizations in all industries around the world are asking for our help to protect their data. They need broad but centralized control and automation for a more comprehensive view of risk posture, faster insights to accelerate response times, and reduced cost of ownership,” says Dan Neault, SVP and GM, Data Security, Imperva. “Imperva Data Security Fabric enables organizations to safeguard their sensitive data while ensuring data security, compliance, and privacy, and managing digital risk while confidently moving strategic data to the cloud.”

Imperva DSF and its automation capabilities for agent and agentless deployments makes it simpler and lower cost for customers to scale data governance and protection anywhere. “After going through a painful situation with another Data Activity Monitoring solution, we went with Imperva because we needed to deliver something quickly for compliance reasons. Imperva offered us a more efficient agent-based solution in terms of cost, management and a lot less complexity. You get to do everything in a single place,” says Diego Laverde, CISO of Banco Popular Dominicano. “It went into production seamlessly, the business didn’t even realize that it had happened, and it worked as it should.”

Through the Imperva Technology Alliance Program (TAP), Imperva DSF has built-in integrations with the world’s leading hyperscalers (e.g., Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, etc.), database vendors (e.g., Microsoft, MongoDB Atlas, Oracle DBMS, Snowflake, etc.), and workflow managers (e.g., Atlassian, ServiceNow, etc.). Imperva DSF opens up new partner-builder innovation opportunities to provide customers additional capabilities and simplify their orchestration. Imperva TAP is pleased to welcome Mage (formerly Mentis), a data masking alternative to Imperva DSF built-in capabilities to help customers secure structured and unstructured data throughout the development lifecycle.

“We are excited about the possibilities Imperva DSF enables for mutual customers and the partner ecosystem,” says Rajesh Parthasarathy, CEO of Mage. “Our technology alliance with Imperva provides organizations with an analyst-recognized integrated masking solution for all data types supported by the Imperva DSF.”

Imperva Data Security Fabric includes:

Data activity monitoring : mitigate malicious insiders and external threats by detecting changes, auditing activities for compliance, and blocking or alerting on policy violations.

: mitigate malicious insiders and external threats by detecting changes, auditing activities for compliance, and blocking or alerting on policy violations. Data risk analytics : automate detection of non-compliant, risky, or malicious data access behavior across data stores.

: automate detection of non-compliant, risky, or malicious data access behavior across data stores. Data governance : discover and classify sensitive data residing in structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data types, to operationalize security control policies.

: discover and classify sensitive data residing in structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data types, to operationalize security control policies. Data access control : control user rights to sensitive data, including detecting overly-broad data access in the cloud or on-premises.

: control user rights to sensitive data, including detecting overly-broad data access in the cloud or on-premises. Data masking: transform data so it is either unreadable or de-identified, allowing processing to happen in compliance.