Cequence Security collaborates with Software AG to help organizations protect their APIs

Cequence Security announced a strategic partnership with Software AG, the software pioneer of a truly connected world.

The integration of API Security Platform with Software AG’s webMethods Gateway will establish an end-to-end API security solution for enterprise security teams.

“Our goal has always been to empower our customers to become truly connected and secured enterprises,” said Jason Johns, Head of Global Alliances and Channels at Software AG. “We’ve been doing this for over 50 years, but the era of digital transformation brought about by COVID-19 has highlighted the market need for a solution that protects against attacks targeting API vulnerabilities, attempts to commit fraud or access to sensitive information. Our partnership with Cequence Security will offer that robust API security protection that the industry has been lacking.”

APIs are now the cornerstone of applications, allowing organizations to adopt a more iterative development methodology where applications are released and updated with greater frequency. The Software AG webMethods Gateway allows customers to centrally manage their APIs, enforce access control and prevent volumetric traffic spikes. The Cequence API Security Platform complements and extends the webMethods capabilities with holistic API attack surface area discovery, misuse and attack detection and is the only solution available that natively mitigates API attacks in real-time.

Historically, organizations have relied on their perimeter security services to protect their APIs. This trend has changed: over 80% of the attacks Cequence Security blocked between July and December 2021 were targeting APIs. This integration will give security teams more visibility into the use of security features available as part of the webMethods Gateway, and more insight into the requests targeting their APIs, enabling them to find and stop threats before they impact the business.

“We are very excited to partner with Cequence Security to better address the growing need for enhanced API security in today’s digital business climate. Their comprehensive API security platform combines visibility and risk assessment to protect and prevent sophisticated attacks. Together with Software AG’s API management capabilities, our new partnership with Cequence Security will help organizations discover and better protect their APIs against all types of threats.” – Suraj Kumar, General Manager API, Integration & Microservices, Software AG.

“Research has shown a drastic uptick in data breaches and attacks targeted at APIs over the past year, and our mission is to give enterprises an easy button for all things API security-related through strategic integrations,” said Larry Link, President and CEO of Cequence Security. “We’re thrilled to partner with Software AG to extend their capabilities and carry out our dual mission to enable enterprises to successfully grow their revenue without the fear of API attacks.”