Thrive appoints Rick Ribas as Channel Chief

Thrive announced that channel industry veteran and proven leader Rick Ribas has been appointed as their new Channel Chief.

Mr. Ribas is a long-time leader with over 30 years of entrepreneurial and global channel experience. Before coming to Thrive, Rick served in senior executive channel roles at Fusion Connect and LogMeIn. Prior to that, Mr. Ribas was instrumental in the channel success at Intelisys, rising up through the ranks in multiple roles, receiving several promotions, culminating as the SVP of National Partner Sales and helping to drive a successful exit to ScanSource during his tenure.

Mr. Ribas also founded Online Telecommunications, one of the first Telecom Consulting companies in the country and ran that business as their CEO for nearly a decade. While there, Mr. Ribas helped develop the leading Agent and Commissioning CRM platform, capable of accurately paying over 1,500 agents per month, before the company was sold to a carrier in 1999 to jump-start their Agency Program.

Mr. Ribas brings his expansive channel-focused experience from an all-encompassing executive-level background to lead Thrive’s Channel Partner Program. As Channel Chief, Mr. Ribas will amplify the Thrive brand and further accelerate the rapidly growing, feature rich cybersecurity practice by strengthening Thrive’s competitive differentiators and leveraging potential forthcoming disruptive technology.

“With Thrive’s continued expansion, we’re very fortunate to have landed a true visionary and experienced global leader to head our strategic channel initiatives,” stated John Holland, Thrive’s Chief Revenue Officer. “In addition to being a top-tier executive, Rick is an entrepreneur who understands executive coaching, strategic planning, and building leadership teams, which will further accelerate our MSSP and Cloud platform growth.”

“It’s a great distinction to join the Thrive team, which is the leading MSSP, Cloud & MSP firm within the channel today,” said Ribas. “They already possess a very talented channel team, but I look forward to utilizing my network and experience to drive deeper agency market penetration coast to coast.”