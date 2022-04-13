Wipro acquires Convergence Acceleration Solutions to drive technology transformation for clients

Wipro announced that it has acquired Convergence Acceleration Solutions, a U.S.-based consulting and program management company that specializes in driving large-scale business and technology transformation for Fortune 100 communications service providers.

CAS Group’s deep-rooted client relationships and strong domain expertise, combined with Wipro’s execution capabilities, will deliver an end-to-end professional services solution and immediate impact to clients. The joint entity will provide clients with services ranging from strategy development and planning to execution and implementation.

“CAS Group brings to Wipro a uniquely complementary set of capabilities,” said Philippe Dintrans, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Domain & Consulting, Wipro Limited. “Their long-standing strategic partnerships with some of the largest communications service providers, combined with deep expertise in large scale transformation projects, will allow us to achieve a significant competitive advantage in this high-growth sector. As we continue to execute on our ambitious growth agenda, we are thrilled to welcome CAS Group as the latest addition to the Wipro family and look forward to bringing our full strength to clients.”

CAS Group, founded in 2007, delivers strategic transformation programs to clients across 17 centers of service including mobile/wireless, business and fiber-optic services, as well as cable, data, and telecom retail solutions. CAS Group’s expansive range of services include operational support system (OSS) and business support system (BSS) transformation, application modernization, broadband infrastructure services, and telco network enablement of digital products, such as 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and Network as a Service.

“Communications service providers in North America are at the cusp of significant transformation driven by new connectivity technologies, solutions, and differentiated business models,” said Malay Joshi, Senior Vice President and Sector Head for Communications, Media & Information Services at Wipro.

“CAS Group aligns very well with Wipro’s strategic priorities of strengthening our client partnerships by providing differentiated business solutions with talent at scale in the markets we serve. Combined with Wipro’s deep engineering prowess and extensive capabilities in Cloud, IoT, 5G commercialization, as well as our comprehensive digital business offerings—everything from customer experience and digital design to security and compliance—the addition of CAS Group to Wipro family will bring clients end-to-end global technology, consulting, and business transformation capabilities.”

John McAleer, Chief Executive Officer, CAS Group, added, “As we embark on the next phase of our growth journey, we are excited to bring our clients a broader set of solutions that will empower them to realize their transformation goals. We are extremely proud of our team and thankful to our clients who made our remarkable success possible. Joining Wipro will allow us to deliver our unique and specialized set of capabilities at a global scale, bringing more value, more insights, and the strength of one of the world’s largest technology services companies to our clients and employees.”

CAS Group acquisition is yet another step in Wipro’s transformation journey toward becoming a sought-after strategic partner for clients’ most complex business transformation needs.