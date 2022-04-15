Advance your penetration testing skills by mastering Kali Linux

In this video for Help Net Security, Vijay Kumar Velu, Technical Director for Offensive Security and DFIR at BDO UK, talks about his latest book: Mastering Kali Linux for Advanced Penetration Testing (4th Edition).

Readers will be introduced to their own virtual hacking lab and will learn about different flavors of Kali Linux installed onto different platforms.

This book is suitable for those who are passionate about securing things in an offensive way and can be useful for aspiring red teamers. It takes readers trough a full lifecycle of penetration testing and helps them apply the skills on the job.