Veriff partners with Alloy to offer identity verification solutions for financial service institutions

Veriff announced that it is partnering with Alloy to bolster the company’s existing identity verification and know your customer (KYC) offerings.

Through this partnership, Veriff will provide Alloy customers with additional identity verification capabilities and KYC solutions to leverage during client onboarding in more than 190 countries.

Veriff’s identity verification technology will be made accessible through Alloy’s platform, allowing fintechs and banks to verify identities quickly and effectively during new customer onboarding while meeting their KYC requirements to ensure they remain compliant. Veriff provides KYC verification with its video-first technology and offers an extra layer of protection for users through location verification.

“We saw the financial services industry evolve dramatically over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with it, a rise in fintech fraud and stringent regulations,” said Janer Gorohhov, co-founder, and CPO of Veriff. “As a result, it’s never been more important for financial service institutions to be steps ahead of these bad actors. We’re thrilled to partner with Alloy and work together to help banks and fintechs reestablish trust online among their customer base.”

Alloy serves as a command center for identity that gives financial institutions a holistic view of each customer from the day they onboard and throughout their time with the organization. Alloy’s identity decisioning platform combined with Veriff’s added identity verification and compliance capabilities gives financial organizations the trust and security needed to manage their onboarding, transactions and credit decisions with confidence and reliability.

“The fraud landscape is constantly shifting, and financial institutions need to be able to adjust quickly to continue mitigating fraud,” said Brian Bender, VP of Strategic Alliances at Alloy. “Our partnership with Veriff enables us to connect our clients with more identity verification and KYC offerings that meet each of their compliance needs and empower them to remain agile in the evolving market.