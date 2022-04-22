Datadobi and Climb Channel Solutions expand collaboration across EMEA

Datadobi and Climb Channel Solutions announced that they have expanded their partnership agreement, under which Climb will now offer Datadobi’s unstructured data management solutions to resellers and solution providers across EMEA.

In turn, these strategic channel partners, trusted by enterprises across the region, will now have streamlined access to innovative, reliable, and cost-effective solutions for moving, managing, and protecting data across heterogeneous on-premises, remote, and cloud environments. As a result, significant digital transformation hurdles will be overcome and eliminated.

Research firm IDC predicts that, over the next five years, more than 80% of the data collected by organizations around the world will be unstructured data, and that will only continue to grow 40-50% per year for most enterprises. In an analyst brief titled, “The Data Mobility Engine as the Foundation for an Efficient Data Management Strategy” authored by IDC’s Research Vice President of Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group, Eric Burgener, he urges organizations to implement a comprehensive data management strategy to confront this increasing influx of data, noting that a data mobility engine provides the foundation for an effective data management strategy and can drive significant benefits for the hybrid multicloud enterprise.

“Indeed, this is what we are seeing and hearing from our strategic reseller and solution provider partners. Enterprise organizations are facing a multitude of challenges as they work to reign in control of their exponentially growing unstructured data environments. This is particularly true as it pertains to their ability to move their unstructured data to the cloud, be it onsite or a public cloud such as AWS, Azure, and/or Google,” said Jane Silk, Vice President of Distribution, EMEA, Climb Channel Solutions.

“With Datadobi, our channel partners can deliver the ideal solution for understanding, moving, optimizing, and protecting NAS and object data across and between any onsite or cloud environment.” She continued, “Moreover, with these added capabilities, as we have already seen happen in the US, our EMEA channel partners will bolster their trusted advisor status, drive additional business opportunities, and dramatically grow their bottom-line.”

“We are delighted to be expanding our presence in the EMEA region with Climb, a channel solutions provider that is synonymous with enabling channel partner success with the most advanced and disruptive technologies,” said Matthias Nijs, Vice President of EMEA Sales, Datadobi. “We look forward to continuing our work together providing VARs and MSPs with the technology, enablement, and support necessary to meet enterprise customer requirements, and in doing so, take their businesses to the next level.”

Under terms of the agreement, Climb channel partners in EMEA will now be able to enhance their invaluable consultative services and IT deployment and management expertise with all of Datadobi’s unstructured data management solutions, including the newly announced StorageMAP. ​​Built upon Datadobi’s vendor-neutral unstructured data mobility engine, StorageMAP enables enterprises to discover, organize, and take action on unstructured data distributed across onsite, remote, and hybrid cloud environments. In addition, StorageMAP enables organizations to understand and take control of their data’s cost, carbon footprint, risk, and value.