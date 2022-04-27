BigBear.ai hires Carolyn Blankenship as General Counsel

BigBear.ai announced that it has appointed Carolyn Blankenship as General Counsel. In this role, Blankenship will develop and lead corporate legal strategy supporting BigBear.ai’s growth initiatives as a publicly-traded company.

She will play a crucial role in guiding and protecting trusted AI and data ethics principles, intellectual property (IP), mergers and acquisitions, and public company compliance.

Blankenship brings over 25 years of legal experience and specializes in providing the legal infrastructure needed for innovative growth strategies and navigating the commercial regulatory landscape for successful business and product strategies. In her previous role as General Counsel, Innovation and Product for Thomson Reuters, Blankenship organized and led a cross-functional team that outlined the corporation’s first set of Data Ethics Principles. She also led the IP aspects of M&A activity in transactions totaling over $20 billion, developed a comprehensive IP strategy for the corporation, and negotiated many complex licensing agreements with a variety of counterparties.

“Carolyn’s passion for innovation and unique legal expertise at the intersection of AI and business strategy will be a tremendous resource for BigBear.ai moving forward. On the heels of becoming a publicly-traded company, and with an aggressive M&A strategy for entering new commercial markets, her hiring positions us well for long-term success,” said Dr. Reggie Brothers, Chief Executive Officer of BigBear.ai.

Blankenship also serves as an Observer to the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence – GPAI, IP Subcommittee, which consists of experts from across the world who specialize in the responsible advancement of AI.

“Companies that foster creativity across all business functions become the true market disruptors. I was drawn to BigBear.ai because the leadership team has built a foundation for innovation, complemented by proven execution strategies and a warm culture,” added Blankenship. “I look forward to leading the legal team as BigBear.ai advances the responsible application of artificial intelligence across public sector and commercial markets.”