Digital.ai Ascension empowers organizations to unify predictive insights across the software lifecycle

Digital.ai announced it has reimagined the future of software delivery for technology-driven organizations with its AI-Powered DevOps Platform.

The new release—dubbed Ascension—empowers both private and public sector organizations to unify, secure and generate predictive insights across the software lifecycle, increasing business value with integrated software delivery, and driving down technical debt through enterprise connections.

The Ascension release further enables technology leaders to scale their distributed workforce and connect agile development at the portfolio, team and individual levels. The new features help ensure their business strategy is aligned to team-level execution while gaining increased visibility of the entire toolchain. Digital.ai is trusted by more than 1,500 organizations worldwide and across industries, including over 50% of the Fortune 500, to meet the challenges and opportunities of digital transformation.

“The last decade’s worth of well-funded, VC-backed software vendors has forever fragmented the way software is developed and delivered,” said Stephen Elop, chief executive officer at Digital.ai. “Technology leaders today need a platform that offers the connective tissue to plan, measure and accelerate business value from software investments, while reducing costs, maintaining security, and managing compliance. With our latest release, Digital.ai’s platform solves problems organizations encounter by delivering connected tools that offer a wealth of insight across the full development and delivery lifecycle.”

Technology leaders are under extreme pressure to innovate faster but face many challenges in doing so. Developers spend roughly one-third of their time on low-level tasks that could be automated so they can focus on more strategic work. However, enabling automation at scale is hindered by technical debt, and security and quality assurance teams are struggling to secure and support an ever-growing range of mobile devices and operating systems.

This situation is fueling the global demand for new software delivery platforms like Digital.ai’s AI-Powered DevOps Platform. In fact, Gartner says “By 2024, 60% of organizations will have switched from multiple point solutions to value stream delivery platforms to streamline application delivery, up from 20% in 2021.”

Solving software delivery challenges in the digital transformation era

The AI-Powered DevOps Platform provides innovative solutions that support the software development and delivery lifecycle, enabling technology teams to use individual solutions or the entire platform. Digital.ai solutions can be easily integrated into existing processes, applications, and infrastructure to propel innovation and bring greater visibility and insight across the entire software architecture and ecosystem.

Key new enhancements include:

Integrated DevOps platform

Embedded mobile application security – Mobile app owners and developers can rapidly build and secure engaging mobile apps for iOS, Android, and other mobile operating systems with a single solution, offering organizations the assurance that all applications are protected from bad actors and threats.

– Mobile app owners and developers can rapidly build and secure engaging mobile apps for iOS, Android, and other mobile operating systems with a single solution, offering organizations the assurance that all applications are protected from bad actors and threats. Scale and integrate application testing – Autonomous testing focuses on low-code test automation with self-learning capabilities that navigate mobile applications and auto-generate sanity tests. Mobile Studio provides a new user experience in the cloud for better device interactions while testing, and Test Editor allows non-technical users to create, validate and manage test scripts.

Intelligent software delivery

Increased pipeline visibility – Test and Deploy Analytic Lenses complete the 360° view for software delivery analysis. Test Lens brings pre-built metrics and best practice dashboards to mitigate software delivery bottlenecks and understand test volume coverage across devices and browsers. Deploy Lens provides telemetry and improves deployment efficiency by providing end-to-end visibility of deployments across apps and environments.

– Test and Deploy Analytic Lenses complete the 360° view for software delivery analysis. Test Lens brings pre-built metrics and best practice dashboards to mitigate software delivery bottlenecks and understand test volume coverage across devices and browsers. Deploy Lens provides telemetry and improves deployment efficiency by providing end-to-end visibility of deployments across apps and environments. Predictive insights – The democratization of artificial intelligence (AI) across the Digital.ai platform continues with this release, including further enhancements to Change Risk Prediction to provide greater visibility, and better use of historic data to apply machine learning and make predictions.

Expanding DevOps ecosystem

App store experience – Integrations Marketplace offers customers one location to gain easier access to Digital.ai’s 100s of integrations for Agility, Release and Deploy products, as well as official partner and community plug-ins.

– Integrations Marketplace offers customers one location to gain easier access to Digital.ai’s 100s of integrations for Agility, Release and Deploy products, as well as official partner and community plug-ins. Cloud-native connectors – In addition to supporting traditional environments, as customers shift workflows to the cloud, release teams can now quickly set up, continuously deliver and promote code using Argo CD to orchestrate releases for Kubernetes. Customers using GitOps can leverage their infrastructure best practices.

– In addition to supporting traditional environments, as customers shift workflows to the cloud, release teams can now quickly set up, continuously deliver and promote code using Argo CD to orchestrate releases for Kubernetes. Customers using GitOps can leverage their infrastructure best practices. Enhanced end-to-end integrations – Agility Sync offers customers a simple way to create their own integrations and/or extend existing integrations helping to reduce technical debt.

Securely scale agile and DevOps

FedRAMP authorization – Digital.ai Government Cloud provides Government agencies with a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Authorized enterprise agile planning solution.

“Modernizing legacy systems has been an ongoing goal for our digital transformation efforts, and moving to agile and DevOps was a critical development for us. We previously had a couple of unsuccessful attempts to replace our aging legacy financial systems, but Digital.ai made successful modernization possible,” said Jilee Rich, director, financial service center PMO, The United States Department of Veterans Affairs.

“Since implementing a Scaled Agile and DevOps approach, we’re achieving our digital transformation goals. This has brought better, more consistent outcomes, predictability and more features delivery for customers, increased delivery speed and velocity, and improved interagency communications.”

Availability

The AI-Powered DevOps Platform Ascension release is generally available now.