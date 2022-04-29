Outseer appoints John Filby as CEO

Outseer announced the appointment of John Filby as Chief Executive Officer. In his new role, Filby will spearhead Outseer’s mission to liberate the world from transactional fraud and build on the company’s heritage of innovation.

Throughout his 25-year career in the financial technology industry, Filby has earned a reputation as a leader who transforms businesses of all sizes for growth, ranging from start-ups to mid-market to Fortune 500 companies. He joins Outseer after serving as CEO of Global Holdings, a specialty payment processor he helped scale and lead to a milestone equity event.

Prior to Global, Filby served as President of the Financial Services Segment at Deluxe Corporation where he led several FinTech acquisitions that helped transform a legacy services business into a modern, technology-based business. Previously, Filby served as President of the Risk & Compliance Division at Fiserv, bringing several transactional fraud products to a global market and achieving a Chartis RiskTech100 ranking of #1 in North America and #4 Worldwide.

While at Global and Deluxe, Filby also served as a board member at Abrigo, a regulatory compliance and risk management solution provider for financial institutions.

“We feel fortunate to have found John,” said William Chisholm, Founding Partner at Symphony Technology Group. “He has a track record of growing businesses by leading engaged teams in delivering customer value. Notably, much of the track record was built in payments and transactional risk management businesses.”

“I’m honored to be appointed to this role during this exciting time for Outseer,” said Filby. “We have a meaningful opportunity to help customers combat financial crimes in this dynamic threat landscape. I’m eager to get working with our team, our partners, and our customers.”

“John is the right leader at the right time for Outseer,” said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner at Clearlake Capital. “With some important foundational work behind us, John will lead the business with a clear focus on solving growing problems for the market with our differentiated data science and technology.”