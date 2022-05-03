C2A Security and Stefanini to bring a robust cybersecurity solution to the automotive industry

C2A Security and Stefanini Group announced a collaboration to bring a robust cybersecurity solution to the automotive industry. The collaboration offers OEMs and their suppliers both Stefanini’s advanced Security Operations Center (SOC) services and C2A Security’s vehicle lifecycle cybersecurity solution, bridging the gap between product security and security monitoring.

Connecting Stefanini’s SOC solutions to C2A Security’s AutoSec enables an advanced SOC playbook and empowers teams with full visibility and control over the vehicle automotive cybersecurity from concept to post production.

Stefanini’s SOC services offer the automotive industry expert resources and specialized tools that assist with investigations, root cause analysis, complex threat hunting, and eradication of threats.

Stefanini’s Managed Security Operations SOC’s capabilities offer access to cybersecurity incident monitoring and response capabilities, with the added benefits of rapid deployment, minimal infrastructure investments, and flexible deployment models that can fit most companies’ budgets and security strategies.

C2A Security’s AutoSec Platform is an automotive Cyber Security Management System (CSMS) that empowers OEMs and their suppliers with full-spectrum visibility, control and protection of cybersecurity status for all vehicle programs. AutoSec platform provides product security tools such as Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA), network security and IDS, and binary level run time protection.

AutoSec is designed to integrate with existing security tools and processes to provide a complete picture of risk management. The collaboration between C2A and Stefanini, enables the automotive industry with the most advanced cybersecurity solutions on the market today.

“Our partnership provides an all-in-one package for OEMs and suppliers looking for advanced cybersecurity solutions that offer full lifecycle visibility, combining C2A’s security platform with Stefanini’s SOC solution,” says Roy Fridman, CEO of C2A Security. “As the industry moves forward to adapt to the new requirements of the ISO/SAE 21434 standard and UNECE WP.29 regulation it is more crucial than ever for the automotive industry to have a solution in place that will keep them in compliance and protect their vehicles from potential cyber attacks.”

The new automotive regulations – WP.29 and ISO/SAE 21434 require OEMs and suppliers to scale cybersecurity capabilities across the supply chain, and ensure compliance in all new vehicle models. The regulations detail both in-vehicle and external areas that need to be secured.

“Tier-1s and OEMs are catching up to meet the new standard requirements that have been recently passed,” says Alex Bertea, Chief Cybersecurity Strategist, Stefanini EMEA. “Our collaboration with C2A Security will give them the complete cybersecurity package they need to ensure compliance both in and outside the vehicle.”

Farlei Kothe, Stefanini EMEA CEO, says: “Stefanini has a well-established history of collaborating with partners to create exceptionally innovative solutions that transform businesses. We’re proud that our work with C2A builds on this track record to provide a truly comprehensive cybersecurity offering for the automotive sector.”