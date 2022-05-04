Self-promotion in cybersecurity: Why you should do it, and how

The cybersecurity market is hot! In 2021 Pinpoint Search Group recorded 300 funding rounds invested into cybersecurity vendors that added up to over $20 billion. 158 of those rounds of funding were A and B.

And the trend has held in 2022. Data from Q1 show 86 vendors raised a combined total of $5.3B.

As so many new vendors arrive on the scene with full war chests, there’s incredibly high demand for experienced cybersecurity professionals.

In this video for Help Net Security, Mark Sasson, Managing Partner at Pinpoint Search Group, talks about how cybersecurity professionals can promote themselves and why they should.