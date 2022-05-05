Passwords are secrets that should never be shared

A weak password is one of the easiest way for attackers to steal valuable information about a person from their accounts, and then commit crimes with it. The stronger the password, the more protected a computer will be from attackers and malicious software.

Also, a common mistake that people will make is to share their password with multiple online service providers, and even friends. But when a cybercriminal breaches one of the online service providers or online accounts, this shared password will be compromised.

In this video with Justine Fox, Principal Product Manager at NuData Security, a Mastercard company, you’ll learn how to educate employees on simple, positive password habits.