T-Mobile and Cradlepoint join forces to provide businesses with 5G fixed wireless internet solutions

T-Mobile and Cradlepoint, part of Ericsson, are joining forces to deliver an enterprise-grade custom-designed all-in-one 5G router for T-Mobile Business Internet customers.

Together, these two industry leaders will deliver a compelling fixed wireless solution tailored to organizations that depend on fast, flexible, and secure internet with managed services for their business operations. Now, businesses with single or multiple retail, multi-tenant office, and remote work locations nationwide will be able to get T-Mobile Business Internet.

Businesses currently have limited internet options, with many internet providers offering glorified consumer internet. They need solutions that can be deployed quickly for all their locations nationwide, as well as enhanced security and management capabilities for peace of mind and control.

Enter T-Mobile Business Internet + Cradlepoint E320 all-in-one router

This new solution is the first to combine Cradlepoint’s custom-designed E320 5G router and NetCloud Service with T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G footprint and managed services capabilities. The router takes minutes to install and run, bringing businesses the speed, flexibility, security, and managed services they require.

Speed : An enterprise-grade router that is certified to take advantage of T-Mobile’s 5G spectrum to unlock the speed and reliability of 5G.

: An enterprise-grade router that is certified to take advantage of T-Mobile’s 5G spectrum to unlock the speed and reliability of 5G. Flexibility : With the benefits of an untethered high-speed connection, businesses will have the flexibility to quickly adapt to changes in demand — like standing up the internet for pop-up locations during seasonal moments.

: With the benefits of an untethered high-speed connection, businesses will have the flexibility to quickly adapt to changes in demand — like standing up the internet for pop-up locations during seasonal moments. Security : With the ability to leverage the E320 router and NetCloud security management features, including next-generation firewall and intrusion prevention — enterprises will have access to the most advanced security features available on the market.

: With the ability to leverage the E320 router and NetCloud security management features, including next-generation firewall and intrusion prevention — enterprises will have access to the most advanced security features available on the market. Managed services: Cloud-delivered managed services for configuration, monitoring, and analytics. And all T-Mobile Business Internet plans are designed for business use only, not streaming movies or online gaming.

“5G offers incredible opportunities for businesses and governments to drive innovation, reinvent their operations, and transform how they serve their customers. Until now, they have been stuck with other internet provider offerings and technology that are low on satisfaction,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. “T-Mobile is the only provider with a network large enough and fast enough to meet the needs of diverse organizations. The Un-carrier is the first and only provider that can offer enterprise-grade 5G fixed wireless from coast to coast, and together with another proven 5G technology leader in Cradlepoint, businesses can expect a powerhouse solution.”

“5G is the essential transformational technology of our time,” said Pankaj Malhotra, Chief Product Officer at Cradlepoint. “What sets Cradlepoint apart is our ability to unlock the power of 5G for business with edge-to-core cellular intelligence and enterprise-class solutions powered by our NetCloud Service. We are uniquely able to provide business customers with the 5G performance, security, and management they need.”

The joint fixed wireless solution from T-Mobile for Business and Cradlepoint will be available soon with select T-Mobile Business Internet plans and services.