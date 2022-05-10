Codenotary adds observability for Kubernetes and VMware environments

Codenotary announced Kubernetes and VMware vSphere full-stack monitoring for operations and DevOps teams, providing all-in-one monitoring for Kubernetes and virtualized infrastructure.

Kubernetes adoption is on the rise; according to the 2021 Cloud Native Survey, 96% of organizations already have or are evaluating Kubernetes with 5.6 million developers using Kubernetes worldwide. With many Kubernetes deployments running on virtualized infrastructure – like VMware vSphere – monitoring is still done separately which results in multiple information silos that need to be connected. Immutable Metrics & Logs delivers an all-in-one solution.

“Our technology delivers the fastest deploy-to-value ratio,” said Dennis Zimmer, co-founder and chief technology officer, Codenotary. “With Codenotary Immutable Metrics & Logs, customers see near instant results from their deployments, whether in the cloud or on-premises. Additionally, we provide the only technology that stores logs and configuration changes that are fully verifiable and auditable, making regulatory and license compliance pain free.”

Immutable Metrics & Logs monitors the full stack – from the application (Oracle, MS SQL, Apache Web Server, and more) all the way down to the VM, the container, or Kubernetes running in a VM, and the underlying network and storage hardware. Users can now detect bottlenecks at any layer while reducing cost and complexity.

“We were set up and operational in less than 30 minutes providing immediate benefits and insights,” said Tarun Keswani, principal staff engineer of Motorola Solutions. “Highly recommended.”

Codenotary provides tools for cataloging and trusting components of the software development lifecycle which help attest to the origin and safety of the code. The company further enhances this core functionality by providing an additional tamper-proof layer which processes and stores millions of transactions per second, on-premise or as a cloud service, and with cryptographic verification. It gives developers a way to attach a Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) for development artifacts that include source code, builds, repositories, and more, plus Docker and Kubernetes container images for their software.

Codenotary is the primary maintainer of immudb, the first and only open source enterprise-class immutable database with data permanence at scale for demanding applications — up to billions of transactions per day. Codenotary uses immudb to underpin its notarization and verification product. There have been more than 12 million downloads of immudb.