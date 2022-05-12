ForgeRock Autonomous Access prevents identity-based cyber attacks and fraud

ForgeRock introduced ForgeRock Autonomous Access, a new solution that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to prevent identity-based cyber attacks and fraud.

The new solution monitors login requests in real-time to block malicious attempts, adds authentication steps for anomalous behaviors, and streamlines access for known users.

Reducing risk for ForgeRock customers

Organizations worldwide have gone through a rapid digital transformation over the past two years which has increased their risk of cyberattack. In fact, 82 percent1 of organizations believe that they have experienced at least one data breach as a result of their transformation. ForgeRock believes that AI-driven solutions have the ability to protect organizations and their customers from costly security breaches. The company first introduced AI into its platform in 2019 to automate the provisioning of identities to ensure that users had the right level of access within an organization.

With the availability of ForgeRock Autonomous Access, the company is building the identity platform for the next decade by infusing artificial intelligence into the entire identity lifecycle. Introduction of the AI-driven solution is a major step forward in helping organizations prevent cyberattacks and fraud like inappropriate access, account takeover, and fraud. The new solution empowers teams to detect and prevent attacks faster and allows them to refine customer access to make online experiences for legitimate users feel more effortless.

“We continue to invest in AI to make the authentication process safer and smoother for users,” said Peter Barker, Chief Product Officer, ForgeRock. “What makes our approach distinct is the unique combination of AI, machine learning, and advanced pattern recognition. This triple-threat gives enterprises the ability to strengthen their identity perimeter, thwart bad actors, and even catch threats we didn’t know to look for, all with the click of a button.”

“ForgeRock’s continued investment in AI across its platform helps customers with what they need — the ability to make intelligent decisions quickly and with confidence,” said Martin Kuppinger, Founder and Principal Analyst, KuppingerCole. “Anti-fraud capabilities are important and need to complement existing services that customers use. Autonomous Access is a complementary solution that comes fully integrated with ForgeRock’s user journey orchestration.”

Powerful and cost-effective for IT administrators

ForgeRock Autonomous Access eliminates costly deployment and integration of disparate point solutions. Furthermore, it empowers IT admins to create any number of personalized user access journeys with a simple drag-and-drop, no-code interface.

This flexibility makes it possible for IT admins to design tailored experiences for every login attempt based on the level of risk. For example, a known user with a low risk score can sail through with options like passwordless authentication, while a known user exhibiting anomalous behavior, such as an unusual location or device, can be given added authentication steps. Login attempts that exhibit high risk scores can be blocked or sent on different journeys for further analysis and remediation.

ForgeRock Autonomous Access is delivered through the ForgeRock Identity Cloud and will be available later this month.