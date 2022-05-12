Nasuni Ransomware Protection defends critical business data against ransomware attacks

Nasuni announced Nasuni Ransomware Protection, a new add-on service to the latest release of the Nasuni File Data Platform that offers an in-line ransomware edge detection capabilities for file data.

The new service gives businesses greater confidence that their file data can not only be quickly recovered following an attack, but that they can now rapidly detect live attacks and reduce the time and resources needed to uncover the source of the threat. Combined with a robust ability to restore millions of files in seconds, Nasuni now offers a scalable and cost-effective level of cyber resilience for unstructured data that is far more powerful and effective than traditional file storage, backup solutions and other cloud file service offerings.

The new Nasuni Ransomware Protection service, together with existing recovery features of the Nasuni File Data Platform, aligns with The National Institute of Standards (NIST) model for mitigating ransomware through identification, protection, detection, response, and recovery capabilities.

Detect and protect early to mitigate ransomware attacks and get back to business quickly

The Nasuni Ransomware Protection add-on service detects attacks earlier than traditional solutions that rely on a centralized approach to file scanning. Since Nasuni’s ransomware detection capability is in-line and executing, as soon as new file data is created by users or applications at any edge location, emerging ransomware attacks are detected in real time. The service can also easily scale to protect hundreds of edge locations and petabytes of file data.

Unlike other ransomware detection offerings that require expensive and complex third-party components, Nasuni Ransomware Protection can be easily activated by new and existing Nasuni customers without additional infrastructure.

New ransomware recovery patent

In recognition of the unique capabilities and features of Nasuni’s new ransomware protection solution, the United States Patent & Trademark Office is awarding Nasuni U.S. Patent No. 11,336,685, titled “Cloud-native global file system with rapid ransomware recovery.”

Traditional backup and data protection approaches do not work for file data

Unstructured file data is one of the top targets for ransomware attacks because it is critical to most businesses, making up more than 80% of all data in the enterprise, and the attack surface has exploded with more employees working from home. Traditional data protection offerings from backup vendors cannot respond quickly enough with their second copy architecture. The time required to locate the data and ‘copy’ it back to a ‘live’ state for the business can be days or weeks.

Nasuni’s unique architecture, leveraging cloud object storage, enables customers to store unlimited, immutable snapshots that can be retained for as long as they are needed. This drastically reduces the time needed to recover from a ransomware attack – including identifying the source and scope of the attack and restoring uncorrupted versions of files – by hours or days.

Russ Kennedy, chief product officer, Nasuni, commented, “Typical NAS solutions lack ransomware detection and recovery capabilities, even though they house up to 80% of an organization’s data, and detecting an attack can take hours, days or even months. The goal of our new Ransomware Protection service is for our customers to prevent data loss and avoid paying ransoms to attackers.”

Nasuni transforms legacy file infrastructure with a set of file data services that simplifies global infrastructures, provides 24/7 business continuity, optimizes users’ productivity, delivers game-changing business insights and the ability to choose any or multiple cloud providers. This latest innovation augments Nasuni’s core data protection capabilities and meets the market’s growing need for ransomware detection that is embedded into storage solutions themselves.”

Joe Marando, chief information officer at The Jerde Partnership, added, “When we were hit by a ransomware attack, it took some time to investigate and finally triage the issue. When you go through something like this and it’s not immediately clear how extensive the attack is, you go into alarm mode. Knowing that Nasuni is taking the burden off my team by ensuring ransomware attacks are detected as they happen with detailed logging to help us laser in on the attack means that we can isolate the threat right away and get to the point of recovery more quickly.”

In the latest release of the Nasuni File Data Platform is also Nasuni Dashboards, which provide customers with pre-built dashboards to monitor the health and performance of their Nasuni managed platform.

Nasuni Ransomware Protection is available immediately as an add-on service in the latest release of the Nasuni File Data Platform.