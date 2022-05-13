Transmit Security expands in Europe to address growing demand for passwordless authentication

Transmit Security announced its significant expansion and growth in Europe to address rapidly growing demand for passwordless customer authentication and other solutions.

In January, the company hired Dr. Thore Rabe as the new Vice President and General Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Rabe oversees all aspects of Transmit Security’s business in EMEA. Thore has over 20 years leading European divisions at Qumulo, Dell EMC, NetApp, Fujitsu Siemens, and Computer Associates and earned his doctorate in Economic Sciences.

“Our expansion comes at a critical time, not just for us, but for the market here in Europe. With the increase in account takeover fraud, we’re seeing substantial demand for passwordless customer authentication that doesn’t require a specialized app or token,” says Rabe. “The pandemic-fuelled growth in mobile app usage along with the brick-and-mortar return of consumers means businesses need stronger, easy-to-use authentication that works across all of their channels. Our customers know they have to serve their consumers digitally, no matter where they are or what devices they use.”

Consumers around the world report that they prefer better security and smooth customer experience; businesses are increasingly turning to passwordless authentication as the solution. With the growing demand in Europe, Transmit Security has invested heavily in the region, more than doubling its Europe-based employees and growing by 255% across EMEA, including its corporate headquarters in Tel Aviv.

Transmit Security’s customers in EMEA include HSBC, UBS, Telepass S.p.A., Santander, MetroBank and NN Insurance, and dozens of other regional and global companies. Transmit Security helps its customers in the region address many customer identity challenges, including improving customer experience across their digital channels while strengthening authentication against phishing and other threats. Altogether, the company’s customers in EMEA represent over €330 billion in annual revenues.