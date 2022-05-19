Seclore raises $27 million to strengthen enterprise data security

Seclore announced the closing of $27 million in Series C funding led by Chicago-based Origami Capital Partners and Salt Lake City-based Oquirrh Ventures.

The growth capital empowers Seclore to fast track its journey to become the platform of choice for enterprise data protection initiatives.

The funding round brings the total raised to date to $46 million. With big government and defense agencies and more than 500 global enterprises, including American Express, Applied Materials, ADM, Saudi Telecom, and ICICI group as its customers, Seclore has established a leadership position in the data-centric security space.

“Confidential data is everywhere,” said Vishal Gupta, CEO of Seclore. “Data is in transit with third parties, public clouds, and personal devices. Enterprises cannot afford to ‘chase’ this data through its lifecycle. Seclore’s data-centric approach is geared toward relieving enterprises from protecting infrastructure to protecting what really matters — the data. This investment fuels our ability to protect the modern workplace and ensures enterprises have a trusted partner for data security, governance, and compliance.”

Seclore expands global presence to protect the world’s enterprise data

The rapidly shifting workplace environment puts data at increasing risk of breaches. Seclore is the partner of choice for some of the world’s largest corporations as they look to protect their most valuable data and ensure privacy compliance.

Cyber infrastructure, consisting of devices, networks, and applications, has seen significant investments in security over the last decade. True data-centric security has just crossed the chasm — with Seclore at the forefront of this rapidly emerging space. The Seclore platform enables organizations to unify best-of-breed data-centric security solutions with existing enterprise systems to address the inherent limitations in various data protection point solutions.

Investor perspective on $27m series c funding round

“As we look to the future of global cybersecurity, our investment thesis supports the rapidly unfolding data-centric-security sector,” said Ron Heinz, Founder and Managing Partner at Oquirrh Ventures. “We looked at the team, technology stack, and total addressable market and recognized very quickly that Seclore is positioned to be the global market leader in data-centric security.”

“We are very pleased to be working with Seclore CEO Vishal Gupta and the talented team he has assembled,” stated Origami Partner, Julie Klaff. “It is an exciting time to be supporting Seclore’s expansion as they emerge as the world’s thought leader in an increasingly important role of protecting enterprise sensitive information.”