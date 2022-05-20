INKY partners with GoDaddy to enhance email security for businesses

INKY announced its partnership with GoDaddy, the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs. This strategic partnership brings INKY’s anti-phishing and email assistant offering to customers of GoDaddy’s Advanced Email Security (AES) solution for Microsoft 365.

The new partnership replaces the prior advanced secure email gateway solution with INKY’s enhanced detection capabilities and dynamic banners, providing a safe and user-friendly email experience to hundreds of thousands of GoDaddy customers.

“This strategic partnership with INKY greatly expands our capacity to ensure the security of our customers by enhancing GoDaddy’s existing solutions with extended capabilities that enable us to reach further and protect mailboxes of organizations around the globe,” said Manu Harish, Senior Director of Product Management for Productivity at GoDaddy. “The phishing threat landscape is constantly evolving, and GoDaddy customers – from small and medium businesses to large enterprises and corporations – are seeing new threats continuously emerge, requiring an additional layer of protection to secure their most valuable assets.”

INKY’s Inbound Mail Protection solution provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) like GoDaddy numerous advantages over legacy solutions:

INKY’s AI continuously learns, protecting against current and future threats

INKY blocks more dangerous emails, including account takeover attempts, brand impersonations, and other sophisticated Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks

Dynamic color-coded banners guide and educate end-users

Simple design improves end-user experience with consistent branding

Single-click “Report this Email” link simplifies reporting phish

Customers can clearly see that they are proactively protected

Autoscaling architecture ensures service availability

Efficient architecture reduces costs and improves margins

“This partnership makes true enterprise-class email security accessible to GoDaddy’s small business customers,” said Dave Baggett, INKY Founder and CEO. “INKY’s email assistant annotates emails with clear and concise security guidance, effectively standing vigilant as a virtual cybersecurity expert, advising users on every email.”

To remain at the forefront of protecting small businesses from email-borne threats, the two companies plan to continue their partnership to enhance email security for small businesses worldwide.