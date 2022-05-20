Living Security and Gradient Cyber deliver awareness training to small businesses and midmarket enterprises

Living Security announced a strategic business partnership with Gradient Cyber to deliver security awareness and training solutions to small businesses and midmarket enterprises.

This collaboration brings together Gradient Cyber’s 24/7 security operations as a service (SOCaaS) capabilities with Living Security’s state-of-the-art human risk management solutions to deliver turnkey security awareness and training programs for organizations that often lack the time and resources to do it themselves.

The partnership comes at a critical time as new statistics show that cybercrime and fraud are now the top threats to businesses globally. Attacks are rising dramatically, particularly targeting companies in banking and finance, critical infrastructure, healthcare, education, and government.

The joint managed security awareness programs will shift customers’ security postures, moving customers from ineffective, compliance-driven security awareness training to programs that actively reduce human risks inside their organizations. And for an increasingly remote workforce, these innovative managed security awareness programs help improve cybersecurity awareness for customers’ employees both at home and in the office.

“Identifying the riskiest employees inside an organization and providing them with fun and engaging micro-learning moments that actually improve their behavior and cyber hygiene is proven to be the most effective way to reduce risk inside an organization,” said Ashley Rose, CEO of Living Security. “We’re excited for this opportunity to partner with Gradient Cyber to share our expertise and provide valuable content with a broader group of customers to really decrease their cyber risk.”

“Small businesses and midmarket enterprises are often-totally reliant on their IT infrastructure to transact business, but their employees’ lack of cybersecurity awareness can create considerable human risk, increasing the likelihood of crippling cybersecurity disruptions,” said Steve Chappell, CEO at Gradient Cyber. “And many of these organizations do not have the resources to adequately address these human risks in their companies. But now, Gradient Cyber and Living Security are bringing best-in-class security awareness training to small businesses and midmarket enterprises in a fully managed service offering.”