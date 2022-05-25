Forescout Frontline helps organizations tackle ransomware and real time threats

Forescout Technologies launched Forescout Frontline, a new threat hunting service utilizing a team of highly-trained cybersecurity analysts to support cybersecurity teams by proactively identifying risks, enabling accelerated incident response, and maturing security posture.

Forescout is offering this complimentary service for organizations that lack the internal resources and visibility to defend themselves from cybersecurity attacks, including ransomware and advanced persistent threats (APT).

“Cybersecurity attacks are on the rise. Simultaneously, cybersecurity teams are perennially understaffed and under resourced. This has created a perfect storm,” said Shawn Taylor, vice president of threat defense. “Organizations are under immense pressure to cope with the scale and speed of attacks and the havoc caused by the adversaries. Forescout is launching this new service to help organizations defend against attacks by providing a complete and holistic view of their assets.”

Many organizations use multiple security tools across multiple teams to help identify threats and risks. However, insights may be limited due to siloed views of IT, IoT, IoMT or OT assets. Typically, a variety of these asset types exist across an organization’s digital terrain and are often interconnected, which means cybersecurity risk must be identified and tackled holistically.

Delivered by Forescout Frontline analysts, the Threat Hunting and Risk Identification Service overcomes staffing resources and asset visibility challenges to uncover threats and identify risks that may otherwise remain undiscovered. Forescout Frontline will help organizations:

Discover, validate and prioritize a wide variety of cyber threats and vulnerabilities across all assets, including IT, IoT, IoMT and OT

Analyze the context and risk associated with all findings

Leverage the comprehensive insights to develop effective risk mitigation and remediation strategies

A State of Florida Agency, which supports several key Florida departments, engaged Forescout Frontline to understand each instance of Log4j, a zero-day vulnerability in a popular Java logging framework, across the organization’s 220 sites in 16 diverse divisions. In less than a day and a half, Forescout Frontline delivered insights into thousands of assets with vulnerabilities such as Log4j and Windows-based PrintNightmare.

Additionally, hundreds of Critical CVSS-rated vulnerabilities affecting infrastructure devices such as switches and routers were found. Finally, actionable intelligence concerning critical embedded IoT TCP-IP stack-based instances such as NUCLEUS: 13 and RIPPLE 20, insecure communications, and other risks were also discovered. Leveraging this free service shrunk time to mitigation and remediation of these security gaps and improved overall security posture.

“When Log4J broke, we knew it was a critical issue, but we lacked a full picture of the risk within our extended enterprise. The [Forescout threat hunting] report was way more thorough than I expected, with in-depth information and actionable intelligence. Not just on Log4j but on other critical vulnerabilities as well, and not just in general terms but exactly where they exist in our environment,” said Information Security Manager, State of Florida Agency.

Forescout Frontline levels the cybersecurity playing field by operationalizing the vulnerability research and threat intelligence produced by Forescout’s Vedere Labs and enhancing it with the Forescout Continuum Platform to provide threat hunting services across multiple dimensions. Forescout Frontline analysts include former public sector and private sector threat hunters with training in threat detection and incident response.