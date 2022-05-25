PKWARE promotes Matt Zomboracz to CFO

PKWARE announced the promotion of Matt Zomboracz to chief financial officer. Previously the vice president of finance, Zomboracz will direct PKWARE’s finance, accounting, human resources, and information systems teams, while continuing to lead the company’s overall financial strategy and direction. He will report directly to PKWARE’s CEO Spencer Kupferman.

“Matt has brought a wealth of experiences from previous financial leadership positions, as well as a solid understanding of the expectations that a private equity-backed software company has of its financial leader,” said Kupferman. “Since joining PKWARE, he has developed a great feel for our business, worked tirelessly to build a strong rapport with his team and senior leadership, and has demonstrated his expertise and financial prowess through budget execution and solid forecasting. This new role will present greater responsibilities, but myself, along with our board of directions, have no doubt Matt will rise to meet any new challenges and are confident in his continued success.”

Prior to joining PKWARE, Zomboracz was the corporate controller at ARI Network Services (now LeadVenture), a leading provider of end-to-end digital solutions for dealers and original equipment manufacturers of complex equipment. In this role, he was heavily involved in the leveraged buy-out of ARI and the transition from a NASDAQ-listed company to a private equity portfolio company.

Previously, Zomboracz worked a Quad Graphics as an international and technical controller and began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in the audit practice before leaving as a senior manager. He is a licensed certified public accountant and earned an MBA and BBE in finance from the University of Wisconsin at Whitewater.

“The value that PKWARE’s data security products deliver is truly unmatched because of the breadth and depth of the capabilities we can provide, including the ability to protect our customers’ data no matter where it lives or moves,” said Zomboracz. “I’m eager to step into this new role as we continue to meet the rapid demand from our expanding customer and partner base.”

Zomboracz’s appointment comes on the heels of the news that Sarah Fellner was promoted to VP of Global Marketing and Tonya Cannady was promoted to president and chief revenue officer. Additionally, PKWARE also recently appointed Craig Irwin as vice president of sales, named Marc Punzirudu as its field chief technology officer and promoted Mike Wood to vice president of product management.