SafeGuard Cyber adds email protection for Microsoft 365 to defend customers against sophisticated attacks

SafeGuard Cyber announces the addition of email protection for Microsoft 365 to its comprehensive security suite of protected communication channels.

SafeGuard Cyber’s security for email and multi-channel communications is now available to all customers of its SaaS platform. The new capability delivers comprehensive visibility and detection of threats in communications that span the Microsoft 365 ecosystem and beyond.

The addition of protection for Microsoft 365 email to SafeGuard Cyber’s existing integrations with Microsoft Teams, Sharepoint and Sentinel, creates the most comprehensive security solution for advanced communications threat detection in the Microsoft ecosystem.

“While threats are increasingly coming through modern chat, conferencing, and collaboration tools, email is still an important vector of attack,” said Rusty Carter, chief product officer at SafeGuard Cyber. “Email is commonly used as an initial point of contact from which more sophisticated attacks emanate. Attackers, and especially those attempting to commit fraud, impersonation, account takeover and business compromise are evading detection by starting communications in email and then quickly moving conversations to other channels such as Slack or Teams.

“The addition of the Microsoft 365 email channel to our analytics and cross-channel threat detection capabilities provides customers the most advanced protection against attacks happening within and across their communications ecosystem, while providing the most complete visibility of communications organization-wide.”

Microsoft 365 email is just the latest communication channel to be added to SafeGuard Cyber’s support for over 30 digital communications platforms including Slack, WhatsApp, Telegram, Zoom and LinkedIn.

SafeGuard Cyber’s threat detection leverages its patented Natural Language Understanding (NLU) system that detects all types of social engineering attacks and is built upon the company’s more than a decade of machine learning advancements to deliver highly accurate threat detection without high false positive rates so that organizations can improve MTTD and MTTR without impacting their already constrained resources.

“Our customers have been asking us to provide our existing advanced protection capabilities for Microsoft 365 email. Business compromise and impersonation are top problems they are facing today, and point solutions for cloud email security add complexity, resource burden, and don’t truly address their communications security needs or detect the sophisticated and multi-channel attacks that are becoming widespread,” said Chris Lehman, CEO of SafeGuard Cyber.

“In today’s climate, CEOs and boards are demanding more from their security functions while tightening budgets and focusing on the total economic impact of their security and technology investments. Our addition of support for Microsoft 365 email and cross-channel capabilities now enables our customers to consolidate their communications security solutions, avoid additional resource impacts and optimize their investment in Microsoft 365.”

“Phishing attacks are evolving beyond email, with business email compromise often just the beginning of a multi-channel social engineering effort. LinkedIn impersonation made up over half of all phishing attacks in the first quarter of this year, which shows how important it is for companies to deploy security solutions that cover all of these communications channels, and not just email,” said Dave DeWalt, founder and managing director of NightDragon and the former CEO of FireEye and McAfee. “SafeGuard Cyber is leading the way in helping organizations address this growing risk surface, with the industry’s most advanced cybersecurity solution for preventing modern cross-channel social engineering attacks.”

Key benefits of SafeGuard Cyber and its new cloud security capabilities:

Deploy advanced communications security for Microsoft 365 email and Microsoft Teams in just minutes through the SaaS platform.

Easily connect SafeGuard Cyber with Microsoft Sentinel to enable SOC and security teams to manage everything from their existing SIEM.

Automate responses to attacks with native quarantine and integrated responses through IAM to simplify analyst workflow and lower MTTR.

Streamline investigations by bringing all relevant messages across all communication channels into one view.

Simplify account onboarding with integration into Microsoft Azure AD.

Improve operations and board-level visibility with reports that demonstrate critical business value and risks.

Complete your Microsoft 365 cloud productivity, collaboration and security ecosystem with SafeGuard Cyber’s one-click integrations into Microsoft 365 email, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Azure AD and Microsoft Sentinel.

SafeGuard Cyber detects attacks and identifies risk by understanding how humans interact and communicate. The SafeGuard Cyber platform integrates directly into workplace communication channels via APIs and uses patented Natural Language Understanding technology and cloud-based Machine Learning to detect security incidents and compliance violations. The platform has the unique ability to understand the context and intent of communications, with the breadth to analyze more languages over more digital channels than any other solution.