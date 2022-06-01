Shailesh Rao and Daniel Bernard join Authomize Advisory Board

Authomize announced that Shailesh Rao and Daniel Bernard have joined its advisory board. The addition of the two marketing leaders will help drive Authomize’s push to scale.

Rao is currently the President of Global Go-to-Market, Cortex, Prisma at Palo Alto Networks. He has also held senior leadership roles at Google among other leading technology companies. As CMO at SentinelOne, Bernard has led its marketing and business development efforts, helping to lead the company through to its recent IPO in June 2021.

“I am excited to join the advisory board for the talented team at Authomize,” says Mr. Rao. “The Authomize platform is already gaining a lot of traction, offering a fresh approach to a major opportunity in managing complex environments – a challenge facing many IT and security teams today.”

“The identity layer is under increasing threat from malicious actors,” says Bernard, noting the high profile attacks on Okta and SolarWinds. “Cybersecurity leaders understand that they need stronger, more comprehensive visibility and control over their access.

“Authomize’s platform brings authorization security lifecycle management to organizations, continuously validating access state and entitlements to reduce risk.”

“We are thrilled to have Shailesh and Daniel join our advisory board,” says Authomize’s Co-Founder and CEO Dotan Bar Noy. “They bring with them considerable experience and expertise in GTM, Sales, Product Management, and Marketing that will help the Authomize team reach new successes in addressing the growing need for identity and access security. We are looking forward to building on their insights as we continue our expansion in the US.”

Rao and Bernard join a growing list of security and identity leaders who have signed on to Authomize’s advisory board in recent months. Other distinguished members include Mark Settle (Okta), Rinki Sethi (Twitter), Declan Morris (Splunk), Paul Trulove (SailPoint), Cochavit Almagor (Google), and Gai Hanochi (Fiverr).

In the coming months, more veteran industry leaders are expected to join the advisory board.