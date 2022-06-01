Picus Security achieves SOC 2 Type 2 compliance

Picus Security announced that it has achieved Service Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 2 Compliance. SOC 2 is a security audit and attestation for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). It is recognized as a gold standard for information security globally.

Data protection, privacy and operational resilience are important considerations for organizations evaluating SaaS providers. As a result, an increasing number, particularly within the United States, now use SOC 2 reports to help assess and minimize supply chain risks.

Picus Security achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance following an independent audit by Prescient Assurance. It verifies that the company and its cloud-native Security Control Validation Platform meet AICPA’s rigorous Trust Service Criteria and that all relevant controls and processes in place are operationally effective.

“In order to minimize risks, it’s crucial that organizations choose technology providers that meet the highest standards of data protection and operational security,” said Volkan Evrin, Information Security Director at Picus Security.

“SOC 2 Type 2 compliance demonstrates Picus’ ongoing commitment to protecting our customers. By choosing The Picus Platform, organizations not only benefit from the most complete BAS technology for security control validation. They also obtain assurance that their data and privacy are in safe hands.”