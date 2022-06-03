VMware Workspace ONE updates enable proactive security for all employee devices

VMware unveiled innovations to its anywhere workspace platform, VMware Workspace ONE, that will make it easier for IT teams to manage and better secure all employee devices.

New capabilities include:

Workspace ONE Mobile Threat Defense for advanced mobile device security

Enhanced update/patch management features for Windows OS devices

“As the frequency and sophistication of threats continue to intensify, IT teams need a way to proactively detect threats across the entire device population and respond quickly. That is a tall order for taxed IT and Sec-Ops teams,” said Shankar Iyer, senior vice president and general manager, End-User Computing, VMware.

“VMware Workspace ONE is ideally suited for the new security realities of enabling a hybrid workforce. Leveraging intelligence and injecting automation in every step of the process, it simplifies IT operations, improves security against modern threats, and empowers the best employee experience across any device, anywhere.”

Security for mobile devices

Today’s mobile threat landscape is diverse, and mobile workstyles call for specialized protection from phishing and application, device, and rogue network originated threats. VMware Workspace ONE Mobile Threat Defense, a new add-on to the industry-leading Workspace ONE UEM platform, takes mobile protection to the next level. It incorporates mobile security technologies from Lookout, a leader in the space. The solution aims to address:

Application-based threats including mobile malware, app vulnerabilities, and risky application behaviors and configurations.

including mobile malware, app vulnerabilities, and risky application behaviors and configurations. Web and content vulnerabilities exposed through phishing via email, SMS, and messaging apps. This includes malicious URLs; malicious web pages, videos, and photos; and web and content behaviors and configurations.

exposed through phishing via email, SMS, and messaging apps. This includes malicious URLs; malicious web pages, videos, and photos; and web and content behaviors and configurations. Zero-day threats and device vulnerabilities including jailbreak and root access detection. Device risk including OS version and update adoption.

including jailbreak and root access detection. Device risk including OS version and update adoption. Machine-in-the-middle attacks and risky behaviors such as SSL certificate stripping; forcing weaker algorithm negotiation; anomalous application network connection activity; and vulnerabilities associated with rogue Wi-Fi.

Application, device, and network protection via Workspace ONE Mobile Threat Defense can be activated within Workspace ONE Intelligent Hub. For IT, this means there are no separate apps or agents to download or deploy, and vital information – including alerts and suggested resolutions – is conveyed via a resource that employees use for daily work.

Simplifying Windows OS update management

As employees embrace hybrid workstyles, traditional network-based solutions are inadequate for securing PCs against vulnerabilities. Workspace ONE combines cloud-native Windows 10 and Windows 11 management with intelligent automation to help IT more seamlessly secure PCs alongside every other endpoint, from anywhere.

VMware is introducing new Workspace ONE capabilities that will make managing updates/patches even easier and elevate the security posture of Windows devices. Workspace ONE flexibly extends to multiple content sources and unifies policy, deployment and lifecycle management of the OS from the cloud.

Flexibility is an inherent feature of the new Workspace ONE Updates Lifecycle, where critical updates can be automated via approval groups, while admins retain control to hand test patches more likely to create issues. Further enhancements include ability for IT admins to:

Patch OS versions, apps and drivers together, anytime, no matter if the device is on or off the company network

Use analytics to determine if there are compatibility issues prior to pushing an update

Define when updates are installed enabling timely rollout with least disruption to user experience

Pause or roll back patches that are creating issues

Create smart distribution rings that scale out based on desired SLAs

Automate advanced tasks such as uninstalls, reboots, and necessary clean up tasks

Communicate and delegate appropriate actions to Sec-Ops team via granular roles-based access controls

Track progress via greatly improved logging, visualization, and custom dashboards

IT teams enable secure anywhere work with Workspace ONE

Accent Micro Technologies (AMTI) is a technology solutions and systems provider in the Philippines. Josefino “Bong” M. Paloma, executive vice president, Technology, Sales and Marketing, said, “We like Workspace ONE and Carbon Black Cloud for the simplicity and flexibility they offer. They automate many of the manual processes we used to have in provisioning our users, whether it’s installing software or enforcing security policies within the network as well as beyond the perimeter of our network.” Read the full case study.

swisspro is a provider of electrical installation, information and communications technology (ICT), and automation services. Reto Marti, head of internal IT, said, “Under the old system, it took at least four hours to get a PC ready. But thanks to VMware, we have cut that to about 30 minutes, which makes life so much easier for the IT team.” Read the full case study.

Zoom provides a communications platform where people can connect, share ideas, make plans, and more. Aparna Bawa, Chief Operating Officer, said, “It was critical for our security posture to align with the prominence of this moment and the critical role Zoom played in business continuity for our customers. The collaboration with VMware delivers a more secure digital workspace and enables endpoints in our organization to be better safeguarded and compliant with IT security policies.”