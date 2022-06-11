Automation Anywhere appoints Rob Ferguson as CRO

Automation Anywhere announced the appointment of Rob Ferguson as chief revenue officer to empower organizations to build and succeed with a digital workforce.

Effective July 1, Ferguson will be responsible for leading global sales working closely some of the world’s largest customer and partner organizations to fully leverage automation and digital workers.

He joins Automation Anywhere from Salesforce where he has served for more than a decade in senior sales leadership roles managing North America and global go-to-market organizations focused on helping customers achieve their digital transformation objectives. Prior to Salesforce, he spent seven years at Oracle leading strategic accounts and held senior sales roles at Sybase and PTC.

Automation Anywhere’s mission is to help every company build a digital workforce and succeed with automation so people and teams can focus on what they do best: collaborate, create, and grow the business. With the increased demand for digital workers, as organizations acknowledge the need to offload tasks and automate processes so they can focus on innovation, Ferguson’s experience will help accelerate business transformation and help to scale the digital workforces of some of the world’s largest enterprises.

“The promise of automation is to empower every team and every employee with more time to solve problems, build relationships, and drive business success,” said Mihir Shukla, CEO and co-Founder, Automation Anywhere. “Rob is joining Automation Anywhere at a pivotal moment when automation and digital workers have become core to business transformation, and he will be the change agent to help companies transform the way they work.”

“I am thrilled to join Automation Anywhere to enable more organizations to embrace the transformation to a digital workforce in response to shifting market challenges,” said Ferguson. “I’m excited to have a front-row seat to one of the most transformative disruptions in technology, and to expand our leadership position in this space by helping our customers be wildly successful.”