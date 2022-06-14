Maureen Kaplan joins SilverSky as CRO

SilverSky announced it named Maureen Kaplan as Chief Revenue Officer. Responsible for the development and optimization of the company’s go-to-market strategy, Kaplan will work with SilverSky’s executive team to continue its ongoing growth and effectively integrate acquisitions.

She brings more than two decades of sales leadership experience and most recently served as Vice President of Security Sales at OpenText. Her previous leadership positions include sales management roles at Vodafone, Coalfire and Verizon Enterprise Solutions. Prior to those roles, she served as Vice President of Sales Development at SilverSky (previously named Perimeter eSecurity).

“I am honored to return to SilverSky and assist in the company’s significant growth as it expands its presence as a highly-praised provider of easily deployed, cost-effective managed detection and response services,” Kaplan said. “It’s an exciting time at SilverSky as we look to accelerate our growth while also consistently nurturing our existing customers and offering innovative cybersecurity services that provide clear value to organizations around the world.”

“Maureen not only brings unique familiarity with our business, but a lengthy track record of sales success in the cybersecurity services space,” said Jason McGinnis, President and COO at SilverSky. “We are pleased to welcome her to the executive team and look forward to her strategic sales leadership at SilverSky.”

Reporting directly to McGinnis, Kaplan is based in Chicago and holds an Engineering degree from the University of Michigan along with CISSP and GSLC cybersecurity certifications. She is also a Lean Six Sigma Black Belt.