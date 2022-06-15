Alert Logic and TD SYNNEX join forces to improve security posture for their customers

Alert Logic by HelpSystems announced a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX to add managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities to their portfolio of solutions.

The agreement makes Alert Logic the choice for a global network of technology partners seeking to offer comprehensive MDR to customers, expanding Alert Logic’s market reach and demonstrating momentum for its partner program.

TD SYNNEX distributes more than 30,000 technology products from more than 500 of the world’s leading and emerging manufacturers and provides complete solutions to more than 20,000 resellers and retail customers in the U.S., Canada, and Japan. By offering Alert Logic MDR to their customers, TD SYNNEX amplifies their partners’ security expertise, while effectively securing their customers’ environments.

“TD SYNNEX has added the Alert Logic MDR solution to our expansive global IT channel,” said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, TD SYNNEX Corporation. “Combining Alert Logic’s leading solution with the support of our dedicated team equips customers with a flexible cybersecurity solution at a time when organizations are under extreme pressure to address a rising tide of cyber threats.”

Organizations can quickly implement an Alert Logic MDR solution delivering 24/7 coverage to minimize exposure and effectively identify, analyze, and respond to cyber threats before they cause disruption. The agreement with Alert Logic enables TD SYNNEX partners to improve their customers’ security posture with protection both before and after an attack. Alert Logic MDR enables organizations to view their entire threat landscape and monitor the health of their environment, reducing drift and providing the technology and support to respond quickly.

New Alert Logic Intelligent Response capabilities relieve IT and security departments of repetitive response tasks and the need for constant administration through human-guided and fully automated workflows. The result is strong incident response that details actions for every step of an attack, as well as a comprehensive data recovery plan.

“TD SYNNEX has an extensive partner ecosystem that can now add Alert Logic MDR to their expanding security portfolio,” said Dan Webb, Vice President, Global Partner Sales and Alliances, Alert Logic. “With the addition of Alert Logic to their portfolio, partners can now tap our deep well of security expertise to provide best-in-class security across a wide spectrum of organizations to help meet today’s challenges presented by the ever-changing security threat landscape.”