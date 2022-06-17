New infosec products of the week: June 17, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Black Kite, Feroot, Incognia, Optiv, and Splunk.

Splunk announces platform updates to address the complexities of multi-cloud and hybrid environments

New enhancements to Splunk Cloud Platform and the general availability of Splunk Enterprise 9.0 empowers customers to make business decisions on full fidelity data, act faster on data insights, and customize how those insights are operationalized across their organization in the hybrid cloud.

Incognia Location-based Liveness Spoofing Detection identifies fraudulent attempts to fake liveness

The Incognia Location-based Liveness Spoofing Detection solution module goes beyond traditional biometric systems and addresses the device integrity and also the device location to accurately determine risk whenever a user performs a selfie and submits a biometric proof of liveness.

Black Kite FocusTags allows users to track high-profile cyber events

Black Kite’s platform was built to provide full visibility into a vendor’s cyber position, using the same open-source intelligence tools and techniques hackers use (data collectors, crawlers, honeypots, etc.) to continuously collect information from internet-wide scanner databases, reputation sites, cyber events, hacker shares, and known vulnerability databases.

Optiv MXDR enhances detection and response with expanded cloud integration

Optiv announced the expansion of its Managed XDR (MXDR) offering to ease clients’ burden of safeguarding critical data, applications and systems in the cloud (public or multi-cloud) in near real-time.

Feroot DomainGuard reduces risk associated with client-side attacks

Designed for organizations that wish to control their client-side attack surface by deploying and managing CSP on their web applications, DomainGuard identifies all first- and third-party scripts, digital assets and the data they can access. It then generates appropriate CSP on crawled data and anticipated effectiveness while also allowing customers to fine tune CSP at the domain level for easy management, version control and reporting.