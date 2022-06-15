Splunk announces platform updates to address the complexities of multi-cloud and hybrid environments

Splunk announced the next generation of the Splunk Platform. New enhancements to Splunk Cloud Platform and the general availability of Splunk Enterprise 9.0 empowers customers to make business decisions on full fidelity data, act faster on data insights, and customize how those insights are operationalized across their organization in the hybrid cloud.

Splunk introduced new capabilities and feature enhancements to the Splunk Cloud Platform and Splunk Enterprise 9.0 that help customers access more data sources, find and operationalize insights even faster, secure and scale deployments and streamline administration:

End-to-end visibility through expanded data access and optimized storage for greater customer choice, control, and cost savings:

Data Manager for Splunk Cloud Platform delivers a scalable data onboarding experience across Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure today, with Google Cloud Platform support available later this summer, providing an easy-to-manage hybrid cloud control plane of data flowing into Splunk within minutes.

delivers a scalable data onboarding experience across Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure today, with Google Cloud Platform support available later this summer, providing an easy-to-manage hybrid cloud control plane of data flowing into Splunk within minutes. Ingest Actions helps customers get data to the right places, in the right shape, and at the right time with granular controls to take action on data through filtering, masking, and routing of data in motion within the Splunk Platform or to external AWS S3 storage.

helps customers get data to the right places, in the right shape, and at the right time with granular controls to take action on data through filtering, masking, and routing of data in motion within the Splunk Platform or to external AWS S3 storage. Splunk Enterprise 9.0 extends cost effective cold storage beyond Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud Platform, to now include Microsoft Azure with SmartStore for Azure helping self-managed Splunk Enterprise customers reduce operating costs by up to 70%.

Rapid time to action through deeper investigation and an optimized administrative experience to address outages and security attacks without business disruption:

With the expansion of Federated Search , Splunk enhances and simplifies investigation and search across hybrid cloud environments by providing users and administrators of the Splunk Platform a unified, single pane view of their entire Splunk ecosystem to enable quicker actionable insights.

, Splunk enhances and simplifies investigation and search across hybrid cloud environments by providing users and administrators of the Splunk Platform a unified, single pane view of their entire Splunk ecosystem to enable quicker actionable insights. Splunk Assist is a new fully managed cloud service within Splunk Enterprise 9.0 that provides customers with deep insights into their security environment, leveraging insights from cloud deployments for a richer administrative experience.

Expanding the power of the Splunk platform with more ways to build and customize applications to extract greater business value from data insights:

With the enhanced Splunkbase experience offering curated collections over 2,500 purpose-built apps and integrations, customers can easily apply the power of the Splunk portfolio to a large variety of data-centric use cases. Combined with our partner ecosystem of over 2,400 partner organizations can integrate third-party data sources to discover, deploy, and manage apps built to help customers turn data into doing.

experience offering curated collections over 2,500 purpose-built apps and integrations, customers can easily apply the power of the Splunk portfolio to a large variety of data-centric use cases. Combined with our partner ecosystem of over 2,400 partner organizations can integrate third-party data sources to discover, deploy, and manage apps built to help customers turn data into doing. Now in preview, the Splunk Cloud Developer Edition lets developers easily create and test their applications, reducing time-to-value for enterprises building on, for, and with the Splunk Cloud Platform.

“Splunk provides visibility into parts of our business that we never had before providing data across the company, not just our technology team,” said Sarika Attal, VP Enterprise Architecture and Technology Services, Papa John’s International, Inc. (Papa Johns). “We now have full visibility in both our ecommerce and in-store operations with Splunk’s platform solutions helping us deliver the best service to our customers in a store, on mobile devices, via our third-party aggregators or digitally enabled call center, Papacall.”

“Infrastructure complexity and growing attack surfaces are overthrowing traditional approaches for operational resilience and risk management. Today, organizations need end-to-end visibility in real-time combined with quick actionable insights to ensure their digital environments are consistent, performant and resilient,” said Archana Venkatraman, Analyst, IDC.

“A growing number of organizations will adopt intelligent data platforms that deliver full stack observability, auto-remediation, and extensibility to include newer sources in their digital environments. Without end-to-end visibility, flexibility, and extensibility, organizations’ modern CloudOps strategies can’t be executed.”

“Forward-thinking organizations demand full stack integration across business processes to unlock innovation, improve security and drive business resilience despite the complexity of technology environments,” said Garth Fort, Chief Product Officer, Splunk. “The latest innovations in the Splunk Platform enable customers to address the complexities of multi-cloud and hybrid environments, rapidly identify signals from noise, and turn data insights into business outcomes.”