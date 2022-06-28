Nasuni acquires Storage Made Easy to strengthen its file data services

Nasuni announced it has acquired Storage Made Easy (SME), a file data management company that offers remote work and compliance solutions for cloud file storage.

Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed. The acquisition of SME is Nasuni’s second transaction within the last two months following a $60 million investment earlier in the year.

One of today’s biggest challenges for data storage is the ability to make files accessible to users no matter where they are. As organizations continue to support a distributed workforce, access to file data is required, including from home and branch offices as well as field locations that may have limited internet bandwidth. Traditional Network Attached Storage (NAS) does a poor job accommodating file access from anywhere and stores file data in silos making search and analytics impossible.

“Providing secure, high-performance access to file data from any location while complying with a stringent regulatory landscape is challenging every IT organization,” said Paul Flanagan, chief executive officer of Nasuni. “By adding remote work and compliance capabilities to the Nasuni platform through the acquisition of SME, we are giving organizations even more reasons to modernize their file data infrastructures, all while reducing capital and operational costs. This adds further capabilities to our ‘work from anywhere’ strategy, accelerating our file data services leadership.”

“The combination of SME and Nasuni creates a suite of highly complementary, multi-cloud file data services for our customers and partners,” said Jim Liddle, founder and chief executive officer of SME. “Joining Nasuni is a natural move, and the SME team is thrilled to join the company and help advance their leadership in the file data services market.” Jim Liddle will join Nasuni as vice president of product, file fabric.

The acquisition of SME will extend the Nasuni File Data Platform with capabilities that can address these needs, including:

Desktop synchronization for offline access

Accelerated VPN-less access to file data for remote and hybrid workers

Microsoft Teams, Slack and Office 365 integration

Enhanced enterprise search capabilities for regulatory compliance

The SME acquisition gives organizations more reasons to adopt the Nasuni File Data Platform for their file storage, backup and ransomware concerns. It uniquely leverages object storage from Azure, AWS and Google Cloud to transform legacy file infrastructure with a suite of file data services that enables files to be accessed from anywhere and protected from anything.

Prior to the transaction, Nasuni and SME were already partnering to deliver the two companies’ integrated solutions to joint enterprise customers.

“We deployed Nasuni with AWS object storage a few years ago to replace our on-premises NAS and file backup solutions, and more recently added SME, so the combination makes perfect sense,” said Mike Shepard, enterprise IT architect at RES, the United States’ largest ecological restoration company. “When the pandemic hit, we realized that we needed a borderless workflow without the pain of VPN to make remote file sharing simple for our users. Nasuni and SME enable our engineers to connect to project shares from home with ease, synchronize files to their desktops for fast access and quickly search large amounts of corporate file data for the information they need.”

In addition to augmenting Nasuni’s remote work and compliance capabilities, the acquisition of SME gives Nasuni an additional presence in the UK as it continues to expand its EMEA footprint, which grew in March with the opening of the company’s new innovation center in Cork, Ireland.