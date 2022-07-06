Cato Networks opens second PoP in Copenhagen to boost security capabilities across the region

Cato Networks announced the opening of its Copenhagen point of presence (PoP), the twentieth Cato PoP in EMEA and second in the Nordics.

The new Copenhagen PoP further extends Cato’s enterprise-grade threat prevention, data protection, and global traffic optimization to the sites and users across Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Norway.

“The wave of cyberattacks targeting Nordic enterprises has only contributed to the demand for effective and efficient ways of protecting users, locations, and applications everywhere,” says Luca Simonelli, vice president of EMEA sales. “The Copenhagen PoP will help Cato further address that need, extending Cato’s cloud-native SASE platform’s resiliency, visibility, and optimized performance across the region.”

“We have much more control of the network, including the ability to monitor and make changes remotely,” says Jan Jørgensen, IT Project Leader at Danish paint and related products manufacturer and retailer Flügger Group. “Before Cato, if a retail store dropped a connection, there wasn’t much we could do. With Cato, we can see the line is working fine and find exactly where the errors are in the system. We can make quick security changes remotely and easily to adapt to new threats,” says Jørgensen.

Cato PoPs bring resiliency and scalability to the Nordics

The new Copenhagen PoP will provide the complete range of Cato capabilities. Sites and remote users connecting to the Copenhagen PoP enjoy optimized worldwide connectivity outperforming applications operating across MPLS services and the Internet. Cato security capabilities protect sites and remote users regardless if they’re accessing resources across the Internet or the WAN . Cato security capabilities include Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA), Secure Web Gateway (SWG), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Firewall as a Service (FWaaS), IPS as a Service, and Next Generation Anti-malware (NGAM).

Like all Cato PoPs, Copenhagen PoP is designed for high availability and scalability. The PoP runs multiple, multi-core compute nodes. Each core runs the Cato’s Single Pass Cloud Engine (SPACE), Cato’s converged, cloud-native software capable of processing up to 3 Gbps of traffic per site with full decryption and all security engines active. Dozens of Cato SPACEs in the PoP enable resilient and load balanced support of thousands of customer edges and multi-gigabit traffic streams. Multiple tier-1 carriers connect the Copenhagen PoP to the rest of Cato’s 70+ PoPs connecting customers in 150+ countries to the Cato Global Private Backbone.

Should a datacenter hosting the Copenhagen PoP fail, users and resources automatically and transparently reconnect to the Stockholm PoP or the nearest optimal PoP. It was this same self-healing capability that during the recent outage of the London Interxion datacenter meant that Cato customers connected to Cato’s London PoP experienced only 30 seconds of downtime while the London Metal Exchange, also housed in the London Interxion datacenter, saw five hours of downtime.

Cato SASE Cloud is available now across the Nordics through numerous partners, including AddPro, Fujitsu, Iptor, and Secher Security, and distributors Ignition and Nuvias.