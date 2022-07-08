Updated Action1 RMM enables MSPs and IT departments to automate critical tasks

Action1 released a new version of Action1 RMM. The new features empower MSPs and IT departments to mitigate and remediate security vulnerabilities on their managed endpoints more efficiently — as required to secure and support today’s work-from-anywhere workforce.

New features:

Automated reusable policies . IT teams can automate policy-based endpoint management and vulnerability mitigation using the Script Library, which includes dozens of ready-to-use scripts and can be supplemented with custom ones. The pre-built scripts help IT teams maintain secure device configurations and streamline vital security tasks in hybrid work environments, such as remotely wiping data from a lost or stolen computer.

. IT teams can automate policy-based endpoint management and vulnerability mitigation using the Script Library, which includes dozens of ready-to-use scripts and can be supplemented with custom ones. The pre-built scripts help IT teams maintain secure device configurations and streamline vital security tasks in hybrid work environments, such as remotely wiping data from a lost or stolen computer. More control over the patching process. IT teams can deploy patches to remediate security vulnerabilities on their endpoints in a more streamlined manner, thanks to simplified testing of new policies and the ability to customize the schedule for rerunning actions and policies on endpoints that were previously powered off. Improved reporting makes it easier to ensure that anti-virus applications are up to date on all endpoints.

“Hybrid work makes it difficult to manage endpoints effectively and promptly patch critical flaws that threat actors are eager to exploit, since using known vulnerabilities is an easy way to break into organization’s systems,” said Mike Walters, President and co-founder of Action1. “The new version of Action1 RMM allows IT teams to decrease the mean time to remediate critical security vulnerabilities and prevent security breaches and ransomware attacks.”