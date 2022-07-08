Splashtop partners with Acronis to improve security for service providers

Splashtop and Acronis announced a partnership that integrates solutions for secure remote access and support with Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud, an all-in-one data and cybersecurity protection platform.

This integration alleviates downtime by enabling MSP technicians to access and take control of computers to troubleshoot and resolve issues directly from the Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud console – resulting in increased customer satisfaction and decreased costs.

Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud unites backup and next-generation, AI-based anti-malware, antivirus, and endpoint protection management in one solution. With Splashtop integrated, service providers can instantly access all their clients’ managed devices directly from the Acronis console, enabling faster remediation of incidents, reliable support, and increased efficiency by providing instant access to endpoints.

Now, not only are client workloads protected with a world-class integrated solution, but they can be easily and immediately accessed in case of an incident. Service providers can deliver on-demand help desk support to any end user computer or mobile device remotely using Splashtop, regardless of device type or operating system. They can also enable their end users to remotely access their work computers, all from a centralized platform.

“No business is safe in the current cyberthreat landscape, and they are looking to Managed Service Providers who specialize in cyber protection services,” said Acronis Vice President and General Manager, Americas, Pat Hurley. “Acronis provides the air-tight protection MSPs need, while Splashtop’s intuitive interface allows issues to be resolved without delay, reducing costs associated with downtime.”

Managed Service Providers can execute service requests faster, exceed SLAs and increase overall customer satisfaction by enabling this free-of-charge integration with Splashtop. Client workloads are protected with a world-class cyber protection solution that is easily accessible in the event of an incident. Users enjoy:

Quick onboarding : The Acronis-Splashtop integration enables users to initiate immediate, one-click access to all managed workloads.

: The Acronis-Splashtop integration enables users to initiate immediate, one-click access to all managed workloads. Easy remote desktop access for managed devices : Support distributed teams and devices with ease, whether employees are working from home, from the office, or on the go.

: Support distributed teams and devices with ease, whether employees are working from home, from the office, or on the go. Native features during remote sessions: Take advantage of Splashtop’s high performance features, including file transfer, remote reboot, share technician desktop, chat and more.

The synergy between Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Splashtop allows service providers to deliver superior remote support — silently, seamlessly and on time — through a reliable, direct connection.

“Security is the backbone of everything we do at Splashtop, so we are proud to partner with such a trusted and proven cyber protection platform,” said Thomas Deng, Co-Founder and SVP of Product Management at Splashtop. “Acronis leaves no stone unturned when it comes to the protections and support it offers service providers and their clients.”

200,000 businesses and 30 million end users around the world securely use Splashtop, including large banks, sports & entertainment companies, educational institutions, healthcare organizations and government agencies.