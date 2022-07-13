N-able N-sight RMM enables MSPs to manage and secure their small to medium enterprise customers

N-able announced that it has launched N-able N-sight RMM, the complete solution for growing managed services providers (MSPs).

Combining N-able’s cloud-based RMM; N-able Take Control for remote support; and MSP Manager for professional services automation, N-sight makes it easier for MSPs to start quickly and scale efficiently at a highly competitive price point.

“MSPs at varying levels of growth need the right tailored solution to meet them where they are versus trying to fit a square peg into a round hole,” stated Mike Adler, chief technology officer. “That’s why we launched N-sight, to help level the playing field. It’s powerful enough for a seasoned MSP but built specifically for those at the beginning of their growth journey. We’re excited to bring a truly complete solution to them, that delivers everything they need to optimize their business and grow with them as they grow with a price tag that reflects their budget.”

N-sight delivers:

Multi-tenant Windows, Linux, and Apple remote monitoring and management capabilities with:

A simple dashboard highlighting critical information during operational peaks

No-code automation with more than 600 scripts to accelerate scale

Flexible patch management to keep devices compliant and secure

Take Control, rapid remote control solution with:

Fast Assist” to help manage remote desktops quickly, including live chat

Mobile support for full-featured Android and iOS native apps

Sophisticated encryption and multi-factor authentication for secure, instant access

MSP Manager, integrated PSA business management with:

Automated ticketing and billing workflows for efficiency and accuracy

Unified and automated service desk workflow including mobile technician app

Brandable customer portal to build customer loyalty

According to the Technology Services & Industry Association, managed services is one of the fastest growing sectors in the technology industry—year over year at a healthy 20% rate—but faces three major headwinds including growth, retention, and profitability challenges. N-sight is designed to help MSPs conquer these challenges by enabling them to get up and running faster, and more easily and profitably manage and secure their small to medium enterprise customers. Early-growth MSPs finally have what they need to go to the next level and fully leverage the promise of their growing sector.

“Viruses, malware, and even ransomware are constantly evolving. N-able N-sight will help us protect environments that we manage,” said Julian Ma, Founder and CEO, Computer Guys.

MSPs in the market for a new RMM or seeking their first solution can sign up for a free trial of N-sight, which is commercially available globally.