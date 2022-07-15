CertiK launches new web3 security features for addressing risk on crypto projects

CertiK announced the launch of several web3 Skynet security features to bolster end-to-end security for the web3 world.

New features include:

Skynet Trust Score – a new scoring mechanism aimed at simplifying the definition of crypto project risk, increasing transparency into scoring mechanisms and demonstrating market health.

Skynet Cohort Analysis Panel – a way for projects to see how they rank against other similar projects in order to help users contextualize the risk of a project by displaying its performance against comparable projects.

Badges and honors for project achievements to strengthen credentials in their respective fields

The Skynet service, launched in June 2021, uses a comprehensive set of signals, curated from code scanning analysis, on chain security analytics, and machine learning to provide 24/7 monitoring of threats for crypto projects. To date, Skynet has helped to protect and monitor over 4 billion transactions.

As part of its strategy, CertiK set out on a mission to address both business and consumer value services through its security leaderboard found on its website. Delivering on this promise, CertiK’s release of new Skynet features provides further simplicity and transparency to consumers around project risk, while also giving credit to projects where needed through badges and honors.

“We’re very excited to launch these new Skynet features,” said Kevin Liu, Chief Product Officer at CertiK. “Through feedback from customers and the community, we’ve recognized the need to innovate around security risk in a simpler way that caters to both business and consumer needs. This is just the beginning of our journey as we continue to innovate in response to community needs and deliver on our promise of securing the web3 world.”

As part of its portfolio expansion, CertiK also recently released on its Twitter an autonomous security alert channel, which provides real-time alerts to the community on hacks, flash loan attacks, rugpulls and suspicious activity. To date, CertiK has flagged over $1.45 Billion in security incidents since the release of the service in February this year.

The growing demand for Web3 security has driven further development and operation of more innovative and data-driven security products for the blockchain industry. CertiK is meeting these demands through innovative products like Security Leaderboard, Code Auditing, KYC and now this next series of Skynet security features.