New infosec products of the week: July 15, 2022

Here’s a look at the most interesting products from the past week, featuring releases from Deloitte, Flashpoint, CertiK, CyberArk, and N-able.

Flashpoint Automate accelerates repeatable security-related processes

Combined with the Flashpoint Intelligence Platform, Flashpoint Automate’s capabilities provide security teams with the additional context needed to ensure they take action on intelligence, prioritize which threats or risks to work on, and remediate those risks from their organization.

Deloitte Zero Trust Access protects sensitive enterprise data

Deloitte is launching a new managed service, Zero Trust Access. The service is designed to help businesses address the evolving requirements of enterprises to confidently protect their applications, infrastructure and data. It offers a cloud-native service that secures communications between end user devices, and enterprise applications, wherever they may reside.

CertiK launches new web3 security features for addressing risk on crypto projects

CertiK launched several web3 Skynet security features to bolster end-to-end security for the web3 world. A new Skynet features provide further transparency to consumers around project risk, while also giving credit to projects where needed through badges and honors.

N-able N-sight RMM enables MSPs to manage and secure their small to medium enterprise customers

N-able announced that it has launched N-able N-sight RMM, the complete solution for growing managed services providers (MSPs). N-sight RMM (RMM, MSP Manager, and Take Control) allow teams to safely access tools and information from nearly anywhere and also enables them to reduce manual efforts and increase operational performance.

CyberArk Secrets Hub enables enterprises to accelerate transition to AWS

Secrets Hub, part of the CyberArk Identity Security Platform, was developed in cooperation with the AWS Secrets Manager team to deliver effective secrets management in hybrid environments. CyberArk Secrets Hub works by automatically replicating CyberArk-managed secrets (that are intended for use on AWS) to AWS Secrets Manager.