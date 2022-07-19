MicroAge acquires cStor to expand its digital transformation service offerings

MicroAge announced the acquisition of cStor, a provider of cybersecurity, modern infrastructure, and digital transformation solutions.

The acquisition will expand MicroAge’s robust digital transformation service offerings to provide enhanced solutions and services for its clients, including a mature cybersecurity practice as well as extensive data center delivery and networking engineering expertise.

cStor was founded in 2002 by Bill Nowlin and initially launched as Custom Storage, providing data center consulting and solutions. Over the past few decades as technology and cybersecurity threats have rapidly evolved, cStor stayed in lockstep with the technology landscape, developing comprehensive offerings and expertise in cybersecurity, digital transformation, and modern infrastructure. In support of those practice areas, the company also expanded its professional services capabilities to enhance the value and improve overall business outcomes for clients.

“Together, our companies are even better positioned for scale and growth,” said Rob Zack, CEO of MicroAge. “With our combined expertise, we can positively impact our clients’ business outcomes with shared resources that expand our services, market knowledge, technology access, and technical expertise.”

“Since our inception, cStor has been dedicated to client success by architecting solutions through innovative problem solving and an understanding of our clients’ overall business challenges,” said Larry Gentry, president and CEO of cStor. “By joining MicroAge, we are better positioned to deliver the most impactful solutions and services that will successfully transform our clients’ businesses now and into the future.”