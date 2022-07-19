What NATO’s virtual rapid response cyber capability means for the fight against cyber warfare

At the recent meeting of the North Atlantic Council in Madrid, NATO heads of state agreed to boost resilience to cyber and hybrid threats.

NATO members will strengthen their cyber defenses through enhanced civil-military cooperation, and expand industry partnerships. Allies have decided, on a voluntary basis and using national assets, to build and exercise a virtual rapid response cyber capability to respond to significant malicious cyber activities.

In this Help Net Security video, Itay Bochner, Director of Malware Analysis Solutions, OPSWAT, talks about NATO’s virtual rapid response cyber capability and what it means.