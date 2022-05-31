Future proofing: How companies can upgrade cyber defenses and be ready for tomorrow

Today’s threat landscape is constantly evolving. Threat actors and tactics are becoming more determined and advanced.

In this video for Help Net Security, Jaspal Sawhney, Global CISO at Tata Communications, talks about future proofing, which starts with fostering a culture of security – ensuring that everyone in the company is doing their part to protect themselves and the organization.

This might entail empowering everyday employees with basic knowledge, such as how to spot phishing attacks. It also means ensuring the right mix of roles within the IT organization – diversity of skills is especially vital. Tapping expertise in areas such as incident response, digital forensics and penetration testing, are becoming more crucial for managing these threats.