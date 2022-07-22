How to identify and combat online fraud

As the popularity of Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) grows, organizations and consumers must remain vigilant or risk becoming a victim of fraud, as account takeover attacks – where cybercriminals take ownership of online accounts using stolen passwords and usernames – surged by 148% last year.

In this Help Net Security video, Lynn Marks, Senior Product Manager at Imperva, discusses how organizations need to prepare for fraudulent BNPL activity. Failure to do so could see them losing out on the value of loans, lose customers and sustain reputational damage.