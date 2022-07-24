Axonius announces integration with AWS to help customers strengthen their security posture

Axonius announced integrations with Amazon Macie, Amazon GuardDuty, and AWS SecurityHub while extending its Amazon Inspector functionality.

These new integrations will help customers to better understand and manage vulnerabilities across their Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure.

By connecting to both AWS first-party and ISV-third party security solutions, Axonius provides comprehensive visibility and management of assets across AWS cloud, multi-cloud, and on-premises.

The latest integrations provide the following capabilities:

Identify exposed Amazon S3 buckets : Axonius fetches findings from Amazon Macie to help customers identify exposed Amazon S3 buckets to maintain data integrity and compliance.

: Axonius fetches findings from Amazon Macie to help customers identify exposed Amazon S3 buckets to maintain data integrity and compliance. Detecting malicious activity & compromised security controls : By integrating with Amazon GuardDuty, Axonius helps customers detect malicious activity to protect AWS accounts, workloads, and data and help them understand which assets have compensating security controls.

: By integrating with Amazon GuardDuty, Axonius helps customers detect malicious activity to protect AWS accounts, workloads, and data and help them understand which assets have compensating security controls. Helping meet security best practices : With insights from AWS SecurityHub, customers can compare against correlated data to verify whether assets that don’t meet best practice standards have a compensating security control.

: With insights from AWS SecurityHub, customers can compare against correlated data to verify whether assets that don’t meet best practice standards have a compensating security control. Comprehensive view of cloud security posture: Axonius delivers a complete inventory of assets from more than 450 correlated data sources giving customers a comprehensive view of their cloud security, including vulnerability data from Amazon Inspector.

“As companies continue to shift workloads to the cloud, they’re also increasingly leveraging cloud provider-native security service offerings,” said Mark Daggett, Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances at Axonius. “Yet customers are still exhausted by the highly-manual, slow, and error-prone processes that negatively impact their risk mitigation, threat management, and compliance. With Axonius and AWS, customers finally have a unified view of their assets while dramatically strengthening their security posture.”