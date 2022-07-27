NetApp Spot Security identifies and assesses cloud security posture risks

NetApp released Spot Security, delivering a solution for continuous assessment and analysis of cloud security posture. Spot Security enables DevOps and SecOps teams to easily collaborate to identify misconfigurations, reduce their potential attack surface, and ensure compliance.

Spot Security’s agentless technology analyzes cloud resource relationships to provide clear visibility and prioritized actions, automatically determining the prospective exposure of each cloud resource and surfacing critical security threats based on their potential impact to the organization. These automated actions mitigate alert fatigue and keep cloud infrastructure secure and operations teams efficient.

With Spot Security, organizations can now enjoy:

Prioritized in-depth analytics: Identify new risks, abnormal behavior or new cloud resources in an instant with continuous monitoring and analysis, ultimately providing clear objectives for DevOps teams to focus on and steering efforts to real issues, removing false positives and embedding security into cloud operations.

Compliance: Support compliance to industry security standards and regulatory mandates, enabling businesses to stay compliant.

“DevOps engineers are constantly asked to deliver solutions to a wide range of challenges that can impact the efficiency and operations of their business,” said Azzedine Benameur, Head of Spot Security for Spot by NetApp. “Spot Security provides DevOps and SecOps a solution that meets the critical requirement to ensure the security of their dynamic cloud environment, further innovating the Spot by NetApp CloudOps suite of solutions that automate and optimize operations in the cloud.”