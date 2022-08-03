Traceable AI adds eBPF to its security platform to improve observability and visibility into all API activity

Traceable AI adds extended Berkeley Packet Filter (eBPF) data to its platform. Traceable helps CISOs, DevSecOps, and DevOps teams obtain deeper observability and visibility into APIs without additional instrumentation or latency — advancing companies’ API security posture.

With its foundation in Linux, eBPF is a kernel technology that allows programs to run without having to change the kernel source code or add additional instrumentation. For Traceable AI, the benefits come from eBPF’s deep data, pulled from the application environment. When combined with Traceable AI’s technology, this approach provides customers 360-degree observability and visibility into all API activity.

“Traceable is the first API security vendor that captures API security-related data from application environments using eBPF within its platform,” said Sanjay Nagaraj, co-founder and CTO of Traceable AI. “eBPF is critical for the most efficient API security at scale and is especially important for businesses with high-performance security requirements. Think of it as a [web]space telescope, giving companies unprecedented views into their APIs without performance drawbacks. Leading with innovation, our focus has always been on observability, and this move continues to drive our leadership.”

With years of expertise in distributed tracing and observability, Traceable AI is the API security platform that provides automatic and continuous API discovery, stops API attacks, and provides actionable intelligence to assist with threat hunting and security decisions. With its solution, organizations can confidently discover, manage and secure their APIs, at any scale.