Sony in-camera forgery proof technology available for Alpha 7 IV camera

Sony today announced the availability of its in-camera forgery proof photo technology for corporate business users. Using digital signatures processed at capture, Sony technology supports to detect any modification to an image thus protecting it from fraudulent usage.

Following widespread issues with unauthorized editing and misconduct around digital photo data, Sony has developed forgery proof technology, based on standard cryptography, for corporate users to safeguard images against future misuse.

With Sony’s in-camera signing mode activated, images are immediately cryptographically signed by the camera processor upon capture. Following this, any pixel modification, tampering or potential forgery will cancel the image signature, as the image manipulation will be detected by the customer’s own certificate server during examination.

Available on the Alpha 7 IV camera, with expansion to other models to be considered in sequence, this new functionality streamlines the lengthy process required from image submission through to verification, all with the addition of extra security.

The Alpha 7 IV also combines a 33MP full-frame back-illuminated Exmor R CMOS image sensor with BIONZ XR; imaging engine to deliver high-speed processing and outstanding resolution.

Sony’s new forgery proof signing mode ensures the secure creation and transmission of images based on cryptographic methods, as the fundamental need for certifying unmodified and secure images grows in many applications, across multiple industries.

This technology is particularly applicable for passports and ID verification but goes further in tackling image manipulation in the media, medical and law enforcement fields. For the insurance and construction sectors, this technology will offer a secure foundation for inspection and recording of damage​.

“It is Sony’s missions to strengthen business solutions with cutting-edge imagery technology and our in-camera digital signing is a real gamechanger for combatting image manipulation and forgery across multiple industries. Whilst appropriate adaptations for each industry need to be made, the digital signature is multilingual and can be used internationally, enabling organisations worldwide to streamline mandatory image signing with Sony technology,” said Yasuo Baba, Director of Digital Imaging and European Product Marketing at Sony.

Currently compatible with the Alpha 7 IV, and subject to receipt of a license to enable Sony’s signing mode, this facility will be available for business users with plans for further model expansion to follow. In tandem, Sony will continue to examine how we can utilise our industry-leading imaging technology to further support enhanced security across multiple industries, with plans to expand the line-up of supported cameras hereafter.